Publish date:
Dalvin Cook Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Minnesota vs. Dallas
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Odds
Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cook has carried the ball 80 times for a team-high 366 yards (61.0 per game), with two touchdowns.
- And he has tacked on 12 catches for 73 yards (12.2 per game).
- He has received 80 of his team's 170 carries this season (47.1%).
- The Vikings, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.5% of the time while running the football 41.5% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cook's matchup with the Cowboys.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
2
Receiving Yards Prop
0
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Dallas
- Cook averaged 106 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups against the Cowboys, 20.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Cook has had a rushing touchdown in every matchup against the Cowboys, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Cowboys are fifth in the NFL, conceding 86.2 yards per game.
- Cook and the Vikings will face off against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (five).
Recent Performances
- Cook put together a 140-yard rushing performance in his Week 6 matchup with the Panthers, carrying the ball 29 times (averaging 4.8 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown.
- Over his last three games, Cook has 174 yards on 38 carries (58.0 ypg), with one touchdown.
Cook's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Dalvin Cook
80
47.1%
366
2
8
40.0%
4.6
Alexander Mattison
68
40.0%
268
0
9
45.0%
3.9
Kirk Cousins
8
4.7%
57
0
1
5.0%
7.1
C.J. Ham
5
2.9%
34
0
2
10.0%
6.8
Powered By Data Skrive