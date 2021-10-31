Bookmakers have listed player prop bet markets for Dalvin Cook ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. Cook and the Minnesota Vikings (3-3) meet the Dallas Cowboys (5-1) in Week 8 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Odds

Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cook has carried the ball 80 times for a team-high 366 yards (61.0 per game), with two touchdowns.

And he has tacked on 12 catches for 73 yards (12.2 per game).

He has received 80 of his team's 170 carries this season (47.1%).

The Vikings, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.5% of the time while running the football 41.5% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 0 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Dallas

Cook averaged 106 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups against the Cowboys, 20.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Cook has had a rushing touchdown in every matchup against the Cowboys, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

In terms of defending against the run, the Cowboys are fifth in the NFL, conceding 86.2 yards per game.

Cook and the Vikings will face off against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (five).

Recent Performances

Cook put together a 140-yard rushing performance in his Week 6 matchup with the Panthers, carrying the ball 29 times (averaging 4.8 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown.

Over his last three games, Cook has 174 yards on 38 carries (58.0 ypg), with one touchdown.

Cook's Minnesota Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Dalvin Cook 80 47.1% 366 2 8 40.0% 4.6 Alexander Mattison 68 40.0% 268 0 9 45.0% 3.9 Kirk Cousins 8 4.7% 57 0 1 5.0% 7.1 C.J. Ham 5 2.9% 34 0 2 10.0% 6.8

