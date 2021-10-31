Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
Dalvin Cook Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Minnesota vs. Dallas

Author:

Bookmakers have listed player prop bet markets for Dalvin Cook ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. Cook and the Minnesota Vikings (3-3) meet the Dallas Cowboys (5-1) in Week 8 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cook has carried the ball 80 times for a team-high 366 yards (61.0 per game), with two touchdowns.
  • And he has tacked on 12 catches for 73 yards (12.2 per game).
  • He has received 80 of his team's 170 carries this season (47.1%).
  • The Vikings, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.5% of the time while running the football 41.5% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

2

Receiving Yards Prop

0

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • Cook averaged 106 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups against the Cowboys, 20.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Cook has had a rushing touchdown in every matchup against the Cowboys, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Cowboys are fifth in the NFL, conceding 86.2 yards per game.
  • Cook and the Vikings will face off against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (five).

Recent Performances

  • Cook put together a 140-yard rushing performance in his Week 6 matchup with the Panthers, carrying the ball 29 times (averaging 4.8 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown.
  • Over his last three games, Cook has 174 yards on 38 carries (58.0 ypg), with one touchdown.

Cook's Minnesota Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Dalvin Cook

80

47.1%

366

2

8

40.0%

4.6

Alexander Mattison

68

40.0%

268

0

9

45.0%

3.9

Kirk Cousins

8

4.7%

57

0

1

5.0%

7.1

C.J. Ham

5

2.9%

34

0

2

10.0%

6.8

