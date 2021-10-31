Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
Damien Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - New England vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Before Damien Harris hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Harris' New England Patriots (3-4) and the Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) hit the field in Week 8 at SoFi Stadium.

Damien Harris Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Harris has 95 attempts for a team-high 437 rushing yards (62.4 per game) and five touchdowns.
  • And he has tacked on 10 catches for 60 yards (8.6 per game).
  • He has received 95 of his team's 168 carries this season (56.5%).
  • The Patriots have thrown the football in 60.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

2

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

4

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • In his one career matchup against the Chargers, Harris finished with 80 rushing yards, 8.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Harris did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Chargers.
  • Allowing 162.5 rushing yards per game, the Chargers have the worst run defense in the league.
  • The Patriots are up against the NFL's 22nd-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (eight this year).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Jets last week, Harris rushed 14 times for 106 yards (7.6 yards per carry) and scored two touchdowns.
  • During his last three games, Harris has rushed for 265 yards (88.3 per game) on 46 carries with four touchdowns.

Harris' New England Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Damien Harris

95

56.5%

437

5

17

50.0%

4.6

Rhamondre Stevenson

17

10.1%

48

1

5

14.7%

2.8

Mac Jones

13

7.7%

45

0

1

2.9%

3.5

James White

10

6.0%

38

1

2

5.9%

3.8

