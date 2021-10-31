Before Damien Harris hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Harris' New England Patriots (3-4) and the Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) hit the field in Week 8 at SoFi Stadium.

Damien Harris Prop Bet Odds

Damien Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Harris has 95 attempts for a team-high 437 rushing yards (62.4 per game) and five touchdowns.

And he has tacked on 10 catches for 60 yards (8.6 per game).

He has received 95 of his team's 168 carries this season (56.5%).

The Patriots have thrown the football in 60.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 4 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

In his one career matchup against the Chargers, Harris finished with 80 rushing yards, 8.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Harris did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Chargers.

Allowing 162.5 rushing yards per game, the Chargers have the worst run defense in the league.

The Patriots are up against the NFL's 22nd-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (eight this year).

Recent Performances

Against the Jets last week, Harris rushed 14 times for 106 yards (7.6 yards per carry) and scored two touchdowns.

During his last three games, Harris has rushed for 265 yards (88.3 per game) on 46 carries with four touchdowns.

Harris' New England Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Damien Harris 95 56.5% 437 5 17 50.0% 4.6 Rhamondre Stevenson 17 10.1% 48 1 5 14.7% 2.8 Mac Jones 13 7.7% 45 0 1 2.9% 3.5 James White 10 6.0% 38 1 2 5.9% 3.8

