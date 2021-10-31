Publish date:
Damien Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - New England vs. Los Angeles
Damien Harris Prop Bet Odds
Damien Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Harris has 95 attempts for a team-high 437 rushing yards (62.4 per game) and five touchdowns.
- And he has tacked on 10 catches for 60 yards (8.6 per game).
- He has received 95 of his team's 168 carries this season (56.5%).
- The Patriots have thrown the football in 60.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
2
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
4
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- In his one career matchup against the Chargers, Harris finished with 80 rushing yards, 8.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Harris did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Chargers.
- Allowing 162.5 rushing yards per game, the Chargers have the worst run defense in the league.
- The Patriots are up against the NFL's 22nd-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (eight this year).
Recent Performances
- Against the Jets last week, Harris rushed 14 times for 106 yards (7.6 yards per carry) and scored two touchdowns.
- During his last three games, Harris has rushed for 265 yards (88.3 per game) on 46 carries with four touchdowns.
Harris' New England Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Damien Harris
95
56.5%
437
5
17
50.0%
4.6
Rhamondre Stevenson
17
10.1%
48
1
5
14.7%
2.8
Mac Jones
13
7.7%
45
0
1
2.9%
3.5
James White
10
6.0%
38
1
2
5.9%
3.8
