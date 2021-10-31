Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
Daniel Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - New York vs. Kansas City

Author:

Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop bet markets for Monday's NFL action, including for Daniel Jones, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. Jones' New York Giants (2-5) and the Kansas City Chiefs (3-4) hit the field in a Week 8 matchup from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Daniel Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jones has thrown for 1,727 passing yards this season (246.7 per game) and has a 63.5% completion percentage (153-of-241), throwing five touchdown passes with four interceptions.
  • He's also carried the ball 41 times for 229 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 32.7 yards per game.
  • The Giants, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.3% of the time while running the football 38.7% of the time.
  • Jones accounts for 40.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 26 of his 241 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

4

2+ Pass TDs

1

1+ Rush TDs

4

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • The Chiefs have the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 285.7 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.9 passing TDs conceded per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Panthers, Jones threw for 203 yards while completing 69.7% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown.
  • He also carried the ball eight times for 28 yards on the ground.
  • Over his last three games, Jones has put up 543 passing yards (181.0 per game) while connecting on 57 of 97 passes (58.8% completion percentage), with one touchdown and three interceptions.
  • He's also carried the ball 14 times for 41 yards, averaging 13.7 yards per game.

Jones' New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kadarius Toney

30

11.2%

23

317

0

2

6.2%

Sterling Shepard

36

13.4%

28

299

1

6

18.8%

Kenny Golladay

29

10.8%

17

282

0

1

3.1%

