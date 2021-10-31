Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop bet markets for Monday's NFL action, including for Daniel Jones, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. Jones' New York Giants (2-5) and the Kansas City Chiefs (3-4) hit the field in a Week 8 matchup from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Daniel Jones Prop Bet Odds

Daniel Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones has thrown for 1,727 passing yards this season (246.7 per game) and has a 63.5% completion percentage (153-of-241), throwing five touchdown passes with four interceptions.

He's also carried the ball 41 times for 229 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 32.7 yards per game.

The Giants, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.3% of the time while running the football 38.7% of the time.

Jones accounts for 40.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 26 of his 241 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 4 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 4

Matchup vs. Kansas City

The Chiefs have the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 285.7 yards per game through the air.

At 1.9 passing TDs conceded per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Panthers, Jones threw for 203 yards while completing 69.7% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown.

He also carried the ball eight times for 28 yards on the ground.

Over his last three games, Jones has put up 543 passing yards (181.0 per game) while connecting on 57 of 97 passes (58.8% completion percentage), with one touchdown and three interceptions.

He's also carried the ball 14 times for 41 yards, averaging 13.7 yards per game.

Jones' New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kadarius Toney 30 11.2% 23 317 0 2 6.2% Sterling Shepard 36 13.4% 28 299 1 6 18.8% Kenny Golladay 29 10.8% 17 282 0 1 3.1%

