October 31, 2021
Darnell Mooney Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Chicago vs. San Francisco

Darnell Mooney will have several player prop bets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Mooney and the Chicago Bears (3-4) take on the San Francisco 49ers (2-4) in Week 8 at Soldier Field.

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Mooney has 27 catches (on 44 targets) and leads the Bears with 345 receiving yards (49.3 per game) while scoring one touchdown.
  • Mooney has been the target of 24.3% (44 total) of his team's 181 passing attempts this season.
  • With three targets in the red zone this season, Mooney has been on the receiving end of 18.8% of his team's 16 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bears have run 47.0% passing plays and 53.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • The 49ers are conceding 221.2 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
  • The 49ers' defense is 10th in the league, giving up 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Buccaneers, Mooney was targeted five times and recorded two catches for 39 yards (19.5 yards per catch).
  • Over his last three outings, Mooney has racked up 119 yards on 10 catches with one touchdown, averaging 39.7 yards per game on 18 targets.

Mooney's Chicago Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Darnell Mooney

44

24.3%

27

345

1

3

18.8%

Allen Robinson II

40

22.1%

23

250

1

4

25.0%

Cole Kmet

30

16.6%

19

173

0

2

12.5%

Marquise Goodwin

17

9.4%

9

91

0

1

6.2%

