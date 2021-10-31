Darnell Mooney will have several player prop bets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Mooney and the Chicago Bears (3-4) take on the San Francisco 49ers (2-4) in Week 8 at Soldier Field.

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Odds

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Mooney has 27 catches (on 44 targets) and leads the Bears with 345 receiving yards (49.3 per game) while scoring one touchdown.

Mooney has been the target of 24.3% (44 total) of his team's 181 passing attempts this season.

With three targets in the red zone this season, Mooney has been on the receiving end of 18.8% of his team's 16 red zone pass attempts.

The Bears have run 47.0% passing plays and 53.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. San Francisco

The 49ers are conceding 221.2 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.

The 49ers' defense is 10th in the league, giving up 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Buccaneers, Mooney was targeted five times and recorded two catches for 39 yards (19.5 yards per catch).

Over his last three outings, Mooney has racked up 119 yards on 10 catches with one touchdown, averaging 39.7 yards per game on 18 targets.

Mooney's Chicago Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Darnell Mooney 44 24.3% 27 345 1 3 18.8% Allen Robinson II 40 22.1% 23 250 1 4 25.0% Cole Kmet 30 16.6% 19 173 0 2 12.5% Marquise Goodwin 17 9.4% 9 91 0 1 6.2%

