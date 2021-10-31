Sportsbooks have posted player prop bets for Darrel Williams ahead of his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. This Week 8 matchup sees Williams' Kansas City Chiefs (3-4) hit the field against the New York Giants (2-5) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Darrel Williams Prop Bet Odds

Darrel Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Williams has 181 yards on 52 carries (25.9 ypg), with four rushing touchdowns.

He also averages 14.6 receiving yards per game, catching 13 passes for 102 yards.

He has received 52 of his team's 167 carries this season (31.1%).

The Chiefs have run 63.7% passing plays and 36.3% rushing plays this season. They rank ninth in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Williams' matchup with the Giants.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 1 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New York

Allowing 125.6 rushing yards per game, the Giants have the 24th-ranked run defense in the league.

The Chiefs are up against the NFL's 12th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (six this year).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Titans, Williams racked up 20 yards on five carries (averaging four yards per carry).

Williams also put up 30 yards on three receptions.

Williams has run for 109 yards on 31 carries (36.3 yards per game) with two touchdowns on the ground during his last three games.

He's also tacked on nine catches for 75 yards.

Williams' Kansas City Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Darrel Williams 52 31.1% 181 4 9 45.0% 3.5 Clyde Edwards-Helaire 65 38.9% 304 0 5 25.0% 4.7 Patrick Mahomes II 32 19.2% 219 1 5 25.0% 6.8 Tyreek Hill 5 3.0% 63 0 1 5.0% 12.6

Powered By Data Skrive