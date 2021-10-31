Publish date:
Darrel Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Kansas City vs. New York
Darrel Williams Prop Bet Odds
Darrel Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Williams has 181 yards on 52 carries (25.9 ypg), with four rushing touchdowns.
- He also averages 14.6 receiving yards per game, catching 13 passes for 102 yards.
- He has received 52 of his team's 167 carries this season (31.1%).
- The Chiefs have run 63.7% passing plays and 36.3% rushing plays this season. They rank ninth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
1
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. New York
- Allowing 125.6 rushing yards per game, the Giants have the 24th-ranked run defense in the league.
- The Chiefs are up against the NFL's 12th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (six this year).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Titans, Williams racked up 20 yards on five carries (averaging four yards per carry).
- Williams also put up 30 yards on three receptions.
- Williams has run for 109 yards on 31 carries (36.3 yards per game) with two touchdowns on the ground during his last three games.
- He's also tacked on nine catches for 75 yards.
Williams' Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Darrel Williams
52
31.1%
181
4
9
45.0%
3.5
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
65
38.9%
304
0
5
25.0%
4.7
Patrick Mahomes II
32
19.2%
219
1
5
25.0%
6.8
Tyreek Hill
5
3.0%
63
0
1
5.0%
12.6
