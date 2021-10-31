Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
Darrel Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Kansas City vs. New York

Author:

Sportsbooks have posted player prop bets for Darrel Williams ahead of his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. This Week 8 matchup sees Williams' Kansas City Chiefs (3-4) hit the field against the New York Giants (2-5) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Darrel Williams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Williams has 181 yards on 52 carries (25.9 ypg), with four rushing touchdowns.
  • He also averages 14.6 receiving yards per game, catching 13 passes for 102 yards.
  • He has received 52 of his team's 167 carries this season (31.1%).
  • The Chiefs have run 63.7% passing plays and 36.3% rushing plays this season. They rank ninth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

1

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. New York

  • Allowing 125.6 rushing yards per game, the Giants have the 24th-ranked run defense in the league.
  • The Chiefs are up against the NFL's 12th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (six this year).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Titans, Williams racked up 20 yards on five carries (averaging four yards per carry).
  • Williams also put up 30 yards on three receptions.
  • Williams has run for 109 yards on 31 carries (36.3 yards per game) with two touchdowns on the ground during his last three games.
  • He's also tacked on nine catches for 75 yards.

Williams' Kansas City Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Darrel Williams

52

31.1%

181

4

9

45.0%

3.5

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

65

38.9%

304

0

5

25.0%

4.7

Patrick Mahomes II

32

19.2%

219

1

5

25.0%

6.8

Tyreek Hill

5

3.0%

63

0

1

5.0%

12.6

