October 31, 2021
Darrell Henderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Los Angeles vs. Houston

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Darrell Henderson for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Henderson's Los Angeles Rams (6-1) and the Houston Texans (1-6) square off in Week 8 at NRG Stadium.

Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Henderson has rushed 96 times for a team-high 417 yards (59.6 per game), with four touchdowns.
  • He also has 15 receptions for 138 yards (19.7 per game) and one TD.
  • His team has rushed the ball 181 times this season, and he's carried 96 of those attempts (53.0%).
  • The Rams have called a pass in 57.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

3

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

4

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Houston

  • Conceding 145.7 rushing yards per game, the Texans have the 31st-ranked run defense in the league.
  • Henderson and the Rams will face off against the NFL's worst defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (12).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Lions, Henderson carried the ball 15 times for 45 yards.
  • Henderson tacked on three catches for 19 yards.
  • Over his last three games, Henderson has rushed for 205 yards on 53 carries (68.3 ypg), with two touchdowns.
  • He also has six catches for 65 yards (21.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Henderson's Los Angeles Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Darrell Henderson

96

53.0%

417

4

16

48.5%

4.3

Sony Michel

56

30.9%

209

1

9

27.3%

3.7

Matthew Stafford

20

11.0%

24

0

6

18.2%

1.2

Robert Woods

4

2.2%

18

0

1

3.0%

4.5

