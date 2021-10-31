Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Darrell Henderson for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Henderson's Los Angeles Rams (6-1) and the Houston Texans (1-6) square off in Week 8 at NRG Stadium.

Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Odds

Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Henderson has rushed 96 times for a team-high 417 yards (59.6 per game), with four touchdowns.

He also has 15 receptions for 138 yards (19.7 per game) and one TD.

His team has rushed the ball 181 times this season, and he's carried 96 of those attempts (53.0%).

The Rams have called a pass in 57.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 4 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Houston

Conceding 145.7 rushing yards per game, the Texans have the 31st-ranked run defense in the league.

Henderson and the Rams will face off against the NFL's worst defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (12).

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Lions, Henderson carried the ball 15 times for 45 yards.

Henderson tacked on three catches for 19 yards.

Over his last three games, Henderson has rushed for 205 yards on 53 carries (68.3 ypg), with two touchdowns.

He also has six catches for 65 yards (21.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Henderson's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Darrell Henderson 96 53.0% 417 4 16 48.5% 4.3 Sony Michel 56 30.9% 209 1 9 27.3% 3.7 Matthew Stafford 20 11.0% 24 0 6 18.2% 1.2 Robert Woods 4 2.2% 18 0 1 3.0% 4.5

