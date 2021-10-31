Publish date:
Darrell Henderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Los Angeles vs. Houston
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Odds
Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Henderson has rushed 96 times for a team-high 417 yards (59.6 per game), with four touchdowns.
- He also has 15 receptions for 138 yards (19.7 per game) and one TD.
- His team has rushed the ball 181 times this season, and he's carried 96 of those attempts (53.0%).
- The Rams have called a pass in 57.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Henderson's matchup with the Texans.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
3
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
4
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Houston
- Conceding 145.7 rushing yards per game, the Texans have the 31st-ranked run defense in the league.
- Henderson and the Rams will face off against the NFL's worst defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (12).
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Lions, Henderson carried the ball 15 times for 45 yards.
- Henderson tacked on three catches for 19 yards.
- Over his last three games, Henderson has rushed for 205 yards on 53 carries (68.3 ypg), with two touchdowns.
- He also has six catches for 65 yards (21.7 per game) and one touchdown.
Henderson's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Darrell Henderson
96
53.0%
417
4
16
48.5%
4.3
Sony Michel
56
30.9%
209
1
9
27.3%
3.7
Matthew Stafford
20
11.0%
24
0
6
18.2%
1.2
Robert Woods
4
2.2%
18
0
1
3.0%
4.5
Powered By Data Skrive