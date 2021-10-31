Publish date:
David Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Houston vs. Los Angeles
David Johnson Prop Bet Odds
David Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Johnson has racked up a team-high 104 rushing yards (14.9 per game) and scored zero touchdowns.
- He also has 154 receiving yards (22.0 per game) on 19 catches, with one TD.
- He has handled 27, or 15.7%, of his team's 172 rushing attempts this season.
- The Texans, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.6% of the time while running the football 44.4% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
0
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
0
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Johnson's 31.2 rushing yards per game over his six career matchups against the Rams are 3.7 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In six games against the Rams Johnson has not rushed for a touchdown.
- Note: Johnson's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
- The Rams have the NFL's 15th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 111.9 yards per game.
- The Rams have given up seven rushing touchdowns, 20th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Cardinals, Johnson racked up 25 yards on seven carries.
- Johnson tacked on five catches for 27 yards.
- Over his last three games, Johnson has rushed for 37 yards (12.3 per game) on 11 carries.
- He's also caught 11 passes for 87 yards (29.0 per game).
Johnson's Houston Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
David Johnson
27
15.7%
104
0
1
5.3%
3.9
Phillip Lindsay
38
22.1%
97
1
2
10.5%
2.6
Tyrod Taylor
5
2.9%
55
1
2
10.5%
11.0
Davis Mills
7
4.1%
8
0
0
0.0%
1.1
