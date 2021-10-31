Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
David Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Houston vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Before David Johnson hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Johnson and the Houston Texans (1-6) hit the field against the Los Angeles Rams (6-1) in Week 8 at NRG Stadium.

David Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Johnson has racked up a team-high 104 rushing yards (14.9 per game) and scored zero touchdowns.
  • He also has 154 receiving yards (22.0 per game) on 19 catches, with one TD.
  • He has handled 27, or 15.7%, of his team's 172 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Texans, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.6% of the time while running the football 44.4% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

0

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

0

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Johnson's 31.2 rushing yards per game over his six career matchups against the Rams are 3.7 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In six games against the Rams Johnson has not rushed for a touchdown.
  • Note: Johnson's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
  • The Rams have the NFL's 15th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 111.9 yards per game.
  • The Rams have given up seven rushing touchdowns, 20th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Cardinals, Johnson racked up 25 yards on seven carries.
  • Johnson tacked on five catches for 27 yards.
  • Over his last three games, Johnson has rushed for 37 yards (12.3 per game) on 11 carries.
  • He's also caught 11 passes for 87 yards (29.0 per game).

Johnson's Houston Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

David Johnson

27

15.7%

104

0

1

5.3%

3.9

Phillip Lindsay

38

22.1%

97

1

2

10.5%

2.6

Tyrod Taylor

5

2.9%

55

1

2

10.5%

11.0

Davis Mills

7

4.1%

8

0

0

0.0%

1.1

