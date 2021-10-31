Before David Johnson hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Johnson and the Houston Texans (1-6) hit the field against the Los Angeles Rams (6-1) in Week 8 at NRG Stadium.

David Johnson Prop Bet Odds

David Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Johnson has racked up a team-high 104 rushing yards (14.9 per game) and scored zero touchdowns.

He also has 154 receiving yards (22.0 per game) on 19 catches, with one TD.

He has handled 27, or 15.7%, of his team's 172 rushing attempts this season.

The Texans, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.6% of the time while running the football 44.4% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 0 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Johnson's 31.2 rushing yards per game over his six career matchups against the Rams are 3.7 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In six games against the Rams Johnson has not rushed for a touchdown.

Note: Johnson's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.

The Rams have the NFL's 15th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 111.9 yards per game.

The Rams have given up seven rushing touchdowns, 20th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Cardinals, Johnson racked up 25 yards on seven carries.

Johnson tacked on five catches for 27 yards.

Over his last three games, Johnson has rushed for 37 yards (12.3 per game) on 11 carries.

He's also caught 11 passes for 87 yards (29.0 per game).

Johnson's Houston Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt David Johnson 27 15.7% 104 0 1 5.3% 3.9 Phillip Lindsay 38 22.1% 97 1 2 10.5% 2.6 Tyrod Taylor 5 2.9% 55 1 2 10.5% 11.0 Davis Mills 7 4.1% 8 0 0 0.0% 1.1

