Davis Mills has player props available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Mills and the Houston Texans (1-6) meet the Los Angeles Rams (6-1) in Week 8 at NRG Stadium.

Davis Mills Prop Bet Odds

Davis Mills Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mills has thrown for 1,047 yards (149.6 ypg) on 111-of-171 passing with five touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

He's also chipped in on the ground, with eight rushing yards (1.1 ypg) on seven carries.

The Texans, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.6% of the time while running the ball 44.4% of the time.

Mills accounts for 27.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 10 of his 171 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 3 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 3

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

The 285.4 yards per game the Rams are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.

The Rams have surrendered seven touchdowns through the air (1.0 per game). They are third in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Mills put together a 135-yard performance against the Cardinals last week, completing 71.9% of his passes.

Mills has racked up 690 passing yards (230.0 per game) and has a 70.2% completion percentage this year (73-of-104) while throwing three touchdowns and two interceptions over his last three games.

Mills' Houston Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Brandin Cooks 64 29.8% 45 502 1 3 16.7% David Johnson 24 11.2% 19 154 1 3 16.7% Chris Conley 12 5.6% 7 134 1 0 0.0%

