October 31, 2021
Davis Mills Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Houston vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Davis Mills has player props available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Mills and the Houston Texans (1-6) meet the Los Angeles Rams (6-1) in Week 8 at NRG Stadium.

Davis Mills Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mills has thrown for 1,047 yards (149.6 ypg) on 111-of-171 passing with five touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.
  • He's also chipped in on the ground, with eight rushing yards (1.1 ypg) on seven carries.
  • The Texans, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.6% of the time while running the ball 44.4% of the time.
  • Mills accounts for 27.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 10 of his 171 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mills' matchup with the Rams.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

3

2+ Pass TDs

1

1+ Rush TDs

3

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • The 285.4 yards per game the Rams are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.
  • The Rams have surrendered seven touchdowns through the air (1.0 per game). They are third in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Mills put together a 135-yard performance against the Cardinals last week, completing 71.9% of his passes.
  • Mills has racked up 690 passing yards (230.0 per game) and has a 70.2% completion percentage this year (73-of-104) while throwing three touchdowns and two interceptions over his last three games.

Mills' Houston Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Brandin Cooks

64

29.8%

45

502

1

3

16.7%

David Johnson

24

11.2%

19

154

1

3

16.7%

Chris Conley

12

5.6%

7

134

1

0

0.0%

