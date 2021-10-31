Publish date:
Davis Mills Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Houston vs. Los Angeles
Davis Mills Prop Bet Odds
Davis Mills Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mills has thrown for 1,047 yards (149.6 ypg) on 111-of-171 passing with five touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.
- He's also chipped in on the ground, with eight rushing yards (1.1 ypg) on seven carries.
- The Texans, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.6% of the time while running the ball 44.4% of the time.
- Mills accounts for 27.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 10 of his 171 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
3
2+ Pass TDs
1
1+ Rush TDs
3
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- The 285.4 yards per game the Rams are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.
- The Rams have surrendered seven touchdowns through the air (1.0 per game). They are third in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Mills put together a 135-yard performance against the Cardinals last week, completing 71.9% of his passes.
- Mills has racked up 690 passing yards (230.0 per game) and has a 70.2% completion percentage this year (73-of-104) while throwing three touchdowns and two interceptions over his last three games.
Mills' Houston Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Brandin Cooks
64
29.8%
45
502
1
3
16.7%
David Johnson
24
11.2%
19
154
1
3
16.7%
Chris Conley
12
5.6%
7
134
1
0
0.0%
