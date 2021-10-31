Publish date:
Deebo Samuel Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - San Francisco vs. Chicago
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds
Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Samuel's 648 receiving yards pace all receivers on the 49ers. He's been targeted 63 times and has registered 38 receptions and four touchdowns (108.0 yards per game).
- Samuel has been the target of 32.6% (63 total) of his team's 193 passing attempts this season.
- Samuel has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 30.0% of his team's 20 red zone pass attempts.
- The 49ers, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 53.5% of the time while running the football 46.5% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Samuel's matchup with the Bears.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Chicago
- The Bears have the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 242.9 yards per game through the air.
- With 14 passing TDs conceded this season, the Bears defense is ranked 22nd in the league.
Recent Performances
- Samuel put together a 100-yard performance against the Colts last week on seven catches while being targeted 11 times and scoring one touchdown.
- During his last three games, Samuel has collected 314 yards on 18 receptions with three touchdowns, averaging 104.7 yards per game, on 33 targets.
Samuel's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deebo Samuel
63
32.6%
38
648
4
6
30.0%
George Kittle
28
14.5%
19
227
0
0
0.0%
Kyle Juszczyk
16
8.3%
14
135
1
2
10.0%
Mohamed Sanu
17
8.8%
11
113
0
2
10.0%
Powered By Data Skrive