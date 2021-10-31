Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Deebo Samuel Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - San Francisco vs. Chicago

Author:

Deebo Samuel has player prop bet markets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers (2-4) meet the Chicago Bears (3-4) in Week 8 at Soldier Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Samuel's 648 receiving yards pace all receivers on the 49ers. He's been targeted 63 times and has registered 38 receptions and four touchdowns (108.0 yards per game).
  • Samuel has been the target of 32.6% (63 total) of his team's 193 passing attempts this season.
  • Samuel has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 30.0% of his team's 20 red zone pass attempts.
  • The 49ers, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 53.5% of the time while running the football 46.5% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Samuel's matchup with the Bears.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Chicago

  • The Bears have the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 242.9 yards per game through the air.
  • With 14 passing TDs conceded this season, the Bears defense is ranked 22nd in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Samuel put together a 100-yard performance against the Colts last week on seven catches while being targeted 11 times and scoring one touchdown.
  • During his last three games, Samuel has collected 314 yards on 18 receptions with three touchdowns, averaging 104.7 yards per game, on 33 targets.

Samuel's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Deebo Samuel

63

32.6%

38

648

4

6

30.0%

George Kittle

28

14.5%

19

227

0

0

0.0%

Kyle Juszczyk

16

8.3%

14

135

1

2

10.0%

Mohamed Sanu

17

8.8%

11

113

0

2

10.0%

Powered By Data Skrive