Deebo Samuel has player prop bet markets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers (2-4) meet the Chicago Bears (3-4) in Week 8 at Soldier Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Samuel's 648 receiving yards pace all receivers on the 49ers. He's been targeted 63 times and has registered 38 receptions and four touchdowns (108.0 yards per game).

Samuel has been the target of 32.6% (63 total) of his team's 193 passing attempts this season.

Samuel has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 30.0% of his team's 20 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 53.5% of the time while running the football 46.5% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Samuel's matchup with the Bears.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Chicago

The Bears have the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 242.9 yards per game through the air.

With 14 passing TDs conceded this season, the Bears defense is ranked 22nd in the league.

Recent Performances

Samuel put together a 100-yard performance against the Colts last week on seven catches while being targeted 11 times and scoring one touchdown.

During his last three games, Samuel has collected 314 yards on 18 receptions with three touchdowns, averaging 104.7 yards per game, on 33 targets.

Samuel's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deebo Samuel 63 32.6% 38 648 4 6 30.0% George Kittle 28 14.5% 19 227 0 0 0.0% Kyle Juszczyk 16 8.3% 14 135 1 2 10.0% Mohamed Sanu 17 8.8% 11 113 0 2 10.0%

Powered By Data Skrive