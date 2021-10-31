Two skidding teams meet when the Denver Broncos (3-4), losers of four in a row, play the Washington Football Team (2-5), who are on a three-game losing streak, on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High. Washington is a 3.5-point underdog in the game. The point total is 45 for the contest.

Odds for Broncos vs. Washington

Over/under insights

Denver has combined with its opponents to score more than 45 points only twice this year.

So far this season, 57.1% of Washington's games (4/7) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 45.

The two teams combine to average 40.9 points per game, 4.1 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 48.1 points per game, 3.1 more than this contest's over/under.

The Broncos and their opponents score an average of 42.6 points per game, 2.4 fewer than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Football Team have averaged a total of 46.6 points, 1.6 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Broncos stats and trends

Denver has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.

The Broncos have been favored by 3.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Denver's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

The Broncos rack up 10.0 fewer points per game (20.0) than the Football Team allow (30.0).

The Broncos rack up 58.4 fewer yards per game (347.6), than the Football Team give up per contest (406.0).

In games that Denver totals over 406.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Broncos have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Football Team have forced (8).

Washington stats and trends

Washington has one win against the spread in seven games this season.

The Football Team have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more three times this year and have not covered the spread once.

Washington's games this season have gone over the total in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).

The Football Team put up 20.9 points per game, comparable to the 18.1 the Broncos surrender.

When Washington records more than 18.1 points, it is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Football Team collect 349.6 yards per game, 26.2 more yards than the 323.4 the Broncos give up.

When Washington totals more than 323.4 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Football Team have turned the ball over 11 times this season, five more turnovers than the Broncos have forced (6).

Home and road insights

Denver has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, at home this year.

At home, as 3.5-point favorites or greater, the Broncos have one win ATS (1-1).

This year, in three home games, Denver has hit the over once.

This season, Broncos home games average 43.5 points, 1.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (45).

Away from home, Washington has just one win against the spread and is 1-2 overall.

Washington has hit the over twice in three away games this year.

This season, Football Team away games average 47.3 points, 2.3 more than this contest's over/under (45).

