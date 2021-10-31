Publish date:
Denver Broncos vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Broncos vs. Washington
Over/under insights
- Denver has combined with its opponents to score more than 45 points only twice this year.
- So far this season, 57.1% of Washington's games (4/7) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 45.
- The two teams combine to average 40.9 points per game, 4.1 less than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 48.1 points per game, 3.1 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Broncos and their opponents score an average of 42.6 points per game, 2.4 fewer than Sunday's total.
- In 2020, games involving the Football Team have averaged a total of 46.6 points, 1.6 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Broncos stats and trends
- Denver has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Broncos have been favored by 3.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Denver's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
- The Broncos rack up 10.0 fewer points per game (20.0) than the Football Team allow (30.0).
- The Broncos rack up 58.4 fewer yards per game (347.6), than the Football Team give up per contest (406.0).
- In games that Denver totals over 406.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Broncos have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Football Team have forced (8).
Washington stats and trends
- Washington has one win against the spread in seven games this season.
- The Football Team have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more three times this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Washington's games this season have gone over the total in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).
- The Football Team put up 20.9 points per game, comparable to the 18.1 the Broncos surrender.
- When Washington records more than 18.1 points, it is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Football Team collect 349.6 yards per game, 26.2 more yards than the 323.4 the Broncos give up.
- When Washington totals more than 323.4 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Football Team have turned the ball over 11 times this season, five more turnovers than the Broncos have forced (6).
Home and road insights
- Denver has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, at home this year.
- At home, as 3.5-point favorites or greater, the Broncos have one win ATS (1-1).
- This year, in three home games, Denver has hit the over once.
- This season, Broncos home games average 43.5 points, 1.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (45).
- Away from home, Washington has just one win against the spread and is 1-2 overall.
- Washington has hit the over twice in three away games this year.
- This season, Football Team away games average 47.3 points, 2.3 more than this contest's over/under (45).
