October 31, 2021
Derrick Henry Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Tennessee vs. Indianapolis

Author:

Derrick Henry has player props available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC South rivals meet in Week 8 when Henry and the Tennessee Titans (5-2) take the field against the Indianapolis Colts (3-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Derrick Henry Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Henry's team-high 869 rushing yards (124.1 per game) have come on 191 carries, with 10 touchdowns.
  • He also averages 22.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing 18 passes for 154 yards.
  • He has handled 191, or 83.4%, of his team's 229 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Titans have thrown the football in 50.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

5

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

4

2+ Rush TDs

3

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • Over his last 10 matchups against the Colts, Henry averaged 97.6 rushing yards per game, 9.9 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Henry has had a rushing touchdown in four games versus the Colts, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
  • The Colts allow 111.0 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 14th-ranked rush defense.
  • The Colts have given up two rushing touchdowns, first in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's contest against the Chiefs, Henry ran the ball 29 times for 86 yards.
  • He tacked on 16 yards on two receptions.
  • In his last three games, Henry has racked up 359 rushing yards (119.7 per game) on 78 carries with six touchdowns.

Henry's Tennessee Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Derrick Henry

191

83.4%

869

10

29

85.3%

4.6

Ryan Tannehill

21

9.2%

139

3

5

14.7%

6.6

Jeremy McNichols

7

3.1%

38

0

0

0.0%

5.4

Cam Batson

2

0.9%

15

0

0

0.0%

7.5

