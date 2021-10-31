Publish date:
Derrick Henry Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Tennessee vs. Indianapolis
Derrick Henry Prop Bet Odds
Derrick Henry Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Henry's team-high 869 rushing yards (124.1 per game) have come on 191 carries, with 10 touchdowns.
- He also averages 22.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing 18 passes for 154 yards.
- He has handled 191, or 83.4%, of his team's 229 rushing attempts this season.
- The Titans have thrown the football in 50.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
5
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
4
2+ Rush TDs
3
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- Over his last 10 matchups against the Colts, Henry averaged 97.6 rushing yards per game, 9.9 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Henry has had a rushing touchdown in four games versus the Colts, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
- The Colts allow 111.0 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 14th-ranked rush defense.
- The Colts have given up two rushing touchdowns, first in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's contest against the Chiefs, Henry ran the ball 29 times for 86 yards.
- He tacked on 16 yards on two receptions.
- In his last three games, Henry has racked up 359 rushing yards (119.7 per game) on 78 carries with six touchdowns.
Henry's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Derrick Henry
191
83.4%
869
10
29
85.3%
4.6
Ryan Tannehill
21
9.2%
139
3
5
14.7%
6.6
Jeremy McNichols
7
3.1%
38
0
0
0.0%
5.4
Cam Batson
2
0.9%
15
0
0
0.0%
7.5
