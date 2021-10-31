Derrick Henry has player props available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC South rivals meet in Week 8 when Henry and the Tennessee Titans (5-2) take the field against the Indianapolis Colts (3-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Derrick Henry Prop Bet Odds

Derrick Henry Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Henry's team-high 869 rushing yards (124.1 per game) have come on 191 carries, with 10 touchdowns.

He also averages 22.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing 18 passes for 154 yards.

He has handled 191, or 83.4%, of his team's 229 rushing attempts this season.

The Titans have thrown the football in 50.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 5 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 4 2+ Rush TDs 3 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Over his last 10 matchups against the Colts, Henry averaged 97.6 rushing yards per game, 9.9 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Henry has had a rushing touchdown in four games versus the Colts, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

The Colts allow 111.0 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 14th-ranked rush defense.

The Colts have given up two rushing touchdowns, first in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's contest against the Chiefs, Henry ran the ball 29 times for 86 yards.

He tacked on 16 yards on two receptions.

In his last three games, Henry has racked up 359 rushing yards (119.7 per game) on 78 carries with six touchdowns.

Henry's Tennessee Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Derrick Henry 191 83.4% 869 10 29 85.3% 4.6 Ryan Tannehill 21 9.2% 139 3 5 14.7% 6.6 Jeremy McNichols 7 3.1% 38 0 0 0.0% 5.4 Cam Batson 2 0.9% 15 0 0 0.0% 7.5

