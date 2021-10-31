Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Devonta Smith, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Smith's Philadelphia Eagles (2-5) and the Detroit Lions (0-7) face off in a Week 8 matchup from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Smith's 406 receiving yards lead all receivers on the Eagles. He's been targeted 53 times and has collected 32 receptions and one touchdown (58.0 yards per game).

Smith has been the target of 21.8% (53 total) of his team's 243 passing attempts this season.

Smith (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 6.1% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.

The Eagles have called a pass in 59.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Detroit

This week Smith will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (279.6 yards allowed per game).

The Lions' defense is 27th in the league, giving up 2.1 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Raiders last week, Smith was targeted nine times and totaled 61 yards on five receptions.

Over his last three games, Smith has caught 14 passes for 169 yards. He was targeted 22 times, and averaged 56.3 yards per game.

Smith's Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Devonta Smith 53 21.8% 32 406 1 2 6.1% Quez Watkins 26 10.7% 18 348 0 4 12.1% Dallas Goedert 24 9.9% 18 286 2 5 15.2% Jalen Reagor 30 12.3% 19 165 2 1 3.0%

