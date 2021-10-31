Publish date:
Devonta Smith Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Philadelphia vs. Detroit
Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds
Devonta Smith Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Smith's 406 receiving yards lead all receivers on the Eagles. He's been targeted 53 times and has collected 32 receptions and one touchdown (58.0 yards per game).
- Smith has been the target of 21.8% (53 total) of his team's 243 passing attempts this season.
- Smith (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 6.1% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.
- The Eagles have called a pass in 59.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Detroit
- This week Smith will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (279.6 yards allowed per game).
- The Lions' defense is 27th in the league, giving up 2.1 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Raiders last week, Smith was targeted nine times and totaled 61 yards on five receptions.
- Over his last three games, Smith has caught 14 passes for 169 yards. He was targeted 22 times, and averaged 56.3 yards per game.
Smith's Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Devonta Smith
53
21.8%
32
406
1
2
6.1%
Quez Watkins
26
10.7%
18
348
0
4
12.1%
Dallas Goedert
24
9.9%
18
286
2
5
15.2%
Jalen Reagor
30
12.3%
19
165
2
1
3.0%
