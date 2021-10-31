Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
Devonta Smith Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Philadelphia vs. Detroit

Author:

Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Devonta Smith, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Smith's Philadelphia Eagles (2-5) and the Detroit Lions (0-7) face off in a Week 8 matchup from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Smith's 406 receiving yards lead all receivers on the Eagles. He's been targeted 53 times and has collected 32 receptions and one touchdown (58.0 yards per game).
  • Smith has been the target of 21.8% (53 total) of his team's 243 passing attempts this season.
  • Smith (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 6.1% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Eagles have called a pass in 59.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Detroit

  • This week Smith will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (279.6 yards allowed per game).
  • The Lions' defense is 27th in the league, giving up 2.1 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Raiders last week, Smith was targeted nine times and totaled 61 yards on five receptions.
  • Over his last three games, Smith has caught 14 passes for 169 yards. He was targeted 22 times, and averaged 56.3 yards per game.

Smith's Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Devonta Smith

53

21.8%

32

406

1

2

6.1%

Quez Watkins

26

10.7%

18

348

0

4

12.1%

Dallas Goedert

24

9.9%

18

286

2

5

15.2%

Jalen Reagor

30

12.3%

19

165

2

1

3.0%

