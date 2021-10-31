Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Devontae Booker Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - New York vs. Kansas City

Author:

Before Devontae Booker hits the field for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Booker's New York Giants (2-5) and the Kansas City Chiefs (3-4) go toe-to-toe in a Week 8 matchup from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Devontae Booker Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Booker has 49 carries for 156 yards (22.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 12 passes for 73 yards (10.4 per game) and one touchdown.
  • His team has rushed the ball 169 times this season, and he's carried 49 of those attempts (29.0%).
  • The Giants have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Booker's matchup with the Chiefs.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

0

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Booker's 33.3 rushing yards per game over his last 10 matchups against the Chiefs are 19.2 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
  • Booker, in 10 matchups versus the Chiefs, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Chiefs are 27th in the league, conceding 128.9 yards per game.
  • Booker and the Giants will face off against the NFL's 30th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (10).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Panthers, Booker ran for 51 yards on 14 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • He also caught two passes for 15 yards.
  • Booker has rushed for 134 yards on 42 carries (44.7 yards per game) with two touchdowns during his last three games.
  • He's also averaged 19.7 receiving yards per game, grabbing nine passes for 59 yards and one touchdown.

Booker's New York Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Devontae Booker

49

29.0%

156

2

11

33.3%

3.2

Daniel Jones

41

24.3%

229

2

8

24.2%

5.6

Saquon Barkley

54

32.0%

195

2

10

30.3%

3.6

Elijhaa Penny

17

10.1%

54

1

2

6.1%

3.2

Powered By Data Skrive