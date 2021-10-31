Before Devontae Booker hits the field for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Booker's New York Giants (2-5) and the Kansas City Chiefs (3-4) go toe-to-toe in a Week 8 matchup from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Devontae Booker Prop Bet Odds

Devontae Booker Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Booker has 49 carries for 156 yards (22.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns.

He's also caught 12 passes for 73 yards (10.4 per game) and one touchdown.

His team has rushed the ball 169 times this season, and he's carried 49 of those attempts (29.0%).

The Giants have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Booker's 33.3 rushing yards per game over his last 10 matchups against the Chiefs are 19.2 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.

Booker, in 10 matchups versus the Chiefs, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.

In terms of defending against the run, the Chiefs are 27th in the league, conceding 128.9 yards per game.

Booker and the Giants will face off against the NFL's 30th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (10).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Panthers, Booker ran for 51 yards on 14 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

He also caught two passes for 15 yards.

Booker has rushed for 134 yards on 42 carries (44.7 yards per game) with two touchdowns during his last three games.

He's also averaged 19.7 receiving yards per game, grabbing nine passes for 59 yards and one touchdown.

Booker's New York Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Devontae Booker 49 29.0% 156 2 11 33.3% 3.2 Daniel Jones 41 24.3% 229 2 8 24.2% 5.6 Saquon Barkley 54 32.0% 195 2 10 30.3% 3.6 Elijhaa Penny 17 10.1% 54 1 2 6.1% 3.2

