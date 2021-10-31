Publish date:
Devontae Booker Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - New York vs. Kansas City
Devontae Booker Prop Bet Odds
Devontae Booker Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Booker has 49 carries for 156 yards (22.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns.
- He's also caught 12 passes for 73 yards (10.4 per game) and one touchdown.
- His team has rushed the ball 169 times this season, and he's carried 49 of those attempts (29.0%).
- The Giants have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
0
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Booker's 33.3 rushing yards per game over his last 10 matchups against the Chiefs are 19.2 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
- Booker, in 10 matchups versus the Chiefs, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Chiefs are 27th in the league, conceding 128.9 yards per game.
- Booker and the Giants will face off against the NFL's 30th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (10).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Panthers, Booker ran for 51 yards on 14 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- He also caught two passes for 15 yards.
- Booker has rushed for 134 yards on 42 carries (44.7 yards per game) with two touchdowns during his last three games.
- He's also averaged 19.7 receiving yards per game, grabbing nine passes for 59 yards and one touchdown.
Booker's New York Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Devontae Booker
49
29.0%
156
2
11
33.3%
3.2
Daniel Jones
41
24.3%
229
2
8
24.2%
5.6
Saquon Barkley
54
32.0%
195
2
10
30.3%
3.6
Elijhaa Penny
17
10.1%
54
1
2
6.1%
3.2
