Diontae Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland
Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds
Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Johnson has hauled in 34 passes and leads his team with 376 receiving yards while scoring three touchdowns. He has been targeted 50 times, and averages 62.7 yards per game.
- So far this season, 21.3% of the 235 passes thrown by his team have gone Johnson's way.
- Johnson has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 12.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers have thrown the football in 64.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 35.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- Against the Browns, Johnson has averaged 48.8 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups, 15.7 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In five matchups with the Browns, Johnson has not had a TD catch.
- The 235.6 passing yards the Browns yield per game makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Browns' defense is 30th in the league, giving up 2.3 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 6 matchup with the Seahawks, Johnson caught nine passes for 71 yards while being targeted 13 times.
- Johnson has accumulated 20 catches for 235 yards and two touchdowns during his last three games. He was targeted 28 times and averages 78.3 receiving yards.
Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Diontae Johnson
50
21.3%
34
376
3
3
12.0%
Chase Claypool
42
17.9%
22
358
1
4
16.0%
Najee Harris
46
19.6%
34
244
2
10
40.0%
Pat Freiermuth
20
8.5%
18
158
1
3
12.0%
