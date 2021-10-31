Bookmakers have listed player prop betting options for Diontae Johnson ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC North foes square off in Week 8 when Johnson and the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-3) meet the Cleveland Browns (4-3) at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Johnson has hauled in 34 passes and leads his team with 376 receiving yards while scoring three touchdowns. He has been targeted 50 times, and averages 62.7 yards per game.

So far this season, 21.3% of the 235 passes thrown by his team have gone Johnson's way.

Johnson has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 12.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers have thrown the football in 64.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 35.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Johnson's matchup with the Browns.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Cleveland

Against the Browns, Johnson has averaged 48.8 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups, 15.7 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In five matchups with the Browns, Johnson has not had a TD catch.

The 235.6 passing yards the Browns yield per game makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season.

The Browns' defense is 30th in the league, giving up 2.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In his Week 6 matchup with the Seahawks, Johnson caught nine passes for 71 yards while being targeted 13 times.

Johnson has accumulated 20 catches for 235 yards and two touchdowns during his last three games. He was targeted 28 times and averages 78.3 receiving yards.

Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Diontae Johnson 50 21.3% 34 376 3 3 12.0% Chase Claypool 42 17.9% 22 358 1 4 16.0% Najee Harris 46 19.6% 34 244 2 10 40.0% Pat Freiermuth 20 8.5% 18 158 1 3 12.0%

Powered By Data Skrive