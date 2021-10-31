Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Diontae Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland

Author:

Bookmakers have listed player prop betting options for Diontae Johnson ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC North foes square off in Week 8 when Johnson and the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-3) meet the Cleveland Browns (4-3) at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Johnson has hauled in 34 passes and leads his team with 376 receiving yards while scoring three touchdowns. He has been targeted 50 times, and averages 62.7 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 21.3% of the 235 passes thrown by his team have gone Johnson's way.
  • Johnson has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 12.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Steelers have thrown the football in 64.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 35.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Johnson's matchup with the Browns.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • Against the Browns, Johnson has averaged 48.8 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups, 15.7 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In five matchups with the Browns, Johnson has not had a TD catch.
  • The 235.6 passing yards the Browns yield per game makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Browns' defense is 30th in the league, giving up 2.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 6 matchup with the Seahawks, Johnson caught nine passes for 71 yards while being targeted 13 times.
  • Johnson has accumulated 20 catches for 235 yards and two touchdowns during his last three games. He was targeted 28 times and averages 78.3 receiving yards.

Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Diontae Johnson

50

21.3%

34

376

3

3

12.0%

Chase Claypool

42

17.9%

22

358

1

4

16.0%

Najee Harris

46

19.6%

34

244

2

10

40.0%

Pat Freiermuth

20

8.5%

18

158

1

3

12.0%

Powered By Data Skrive