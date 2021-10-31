In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Elijah Mitchell and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. This Week 8 matchup sees Mitchell's San Francisco 49ers (2-4) square off against the Chicago Bears (3-4) at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mitchell has taken 63 carries for a team-leading 296 rushing yards (49.3 per game) and scored two touchdowns.

He's also tacked on four catches for 30 yards (5.0 per game).

He has received 63 of his team's 168 carries this season (37.5%).

The 49ers have called a pass in 53.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 46.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 1 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Chicago

The Bears allow 122.1 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 23rd-ranked rush defense.

This year the Bears are ranked seventh in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (five).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Colts, Mitchell picked up 107 yards on 18 carries (averaging 5.9 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown.

Mitchell has 150 rushing yards on 27 attempts (50.0 yards per carry) and one touchdown in his last three games.

Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Elijah Mitchell 63 37.5% 296 2 5 29.4% 4.7 Trey Sermon 31 18.5% 135 1 1 5.9% 4.4 Trey Lance 27 16.1% 133 1 4 23.5% 4.9 JaMycal Hasty 9 5.4% 42 1 2 11.8% 4.7

