October 31, 2021
Emmanuel Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Buffalo vs. Miami

Sportsbooks have installed player prop bets for Emmanuel Sanders ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC East foes meet in Week 8 when Sanders' Buffalo Bills (4-2) play the Miami Dolphins (1-6) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Sanders has caught 24 passes on 39 targets for 413 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 68.8 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 16.8% of the 232 passes thrown by his team have gone Sanders' way.
  • With six targets in the red zone this season, Sanders has been on the receiving end of 12.2% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bills have run 56.4% passing plays and 43.6% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Miami

  • Sanders' 29.5 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Dolphins are 25.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In two matchups with the Dolphins, Sanders has not had a TD catch.
  • Note: Sanders' stats vs. Dolphins date back to 2016.
  • The Dolphins have the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 311.6 yards per game through the air.
  • The Dolphins' defense is 27th in the NFL, allowing 2.1 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 6 outing against the Titans, Sanders was targeted eight times, totaling 91 yards on five receptions (averaging 18.2 yards per grab).
  • Sanders has caught 13 passes (19 targets) for 219 yards (73.0 per game) with two TDs over his last three games.

Sanders' Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Emmanuel Sanders

39

16.8%

24

413

4

6

12.2%

Stefon Diggs

58

25.0%

37

463

2

12

24.5%

Cole Beasley

43

18.5%

33

303

1

7

14.3%

Dawson Knox

27

11.6%

21

286

5

7

14.3%

