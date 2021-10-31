Sportsbooks have installed player prop bets for Emmanuel Sanders ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC East foes meet in Week 8 when Sanders' Buffalo Bills (4-2) play the Miami Dolphins (1-6) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Sanders has caught 24 passes on 39 targets for 413 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 68.8 yards per game.

So far this season, 16.8% of the 232 passes thrown by his team have gone Sanders' way.

With six targets in the red zone this season, Sanders has been on the receiving end of 12.2% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills have run 56.4% passing plays and 43.6% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Miami

Sanders' 29.5 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Dolphins are 25.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In two matchups with the Dolphins, Sanders has not had a TD catch.

Note: Sanders' stats vs. Dolphins date back to 2016.

The Dolphins have the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 311.6 yards per game through the air.

The Dolphins' defense is 27th in the NFL, allowing 2.1 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In his Week 6 outing against the Titans, Sanders was targeted eight times, totaling 91 yards on five receptions (averaging 18.2 yards per grab).

Sanders has caught 13 passes (19 targets) for 219 yards (73.0 per game) with two TDs over his last three games.

Sanders' Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Emmanuel Sanders 39 16.8% 24 413 4 6 12.2% Stefon Diggs 58 25.0% 37 463 2 12 24.5% Cole Beasley 43 18.5% 33 303 1 7 14.3% Dawson Knox 27 11.6% 21 286 5 7 14.3%

