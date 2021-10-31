Geno Smith will have several player prop bet markets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. Smith and the Seattle Seahawks (2-5) square off against the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5) in Week 8 at Lumen Field.

Geno Smith Prop Bet Odds

Geno Smith Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Smith leads Seattle with 507 passing yards (72.4 ypg) on 45-of-71 with three touchdowns against one interception this season.

He's also chipped in on the ground, with 34 rushing yards (4.9 ypg) on seven carries.

The Seahawks have thrown the football in 53.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 46.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.

Smith accounts for 15.2% of his team's red zone plays, with five of his 71 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 0 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 3 2+ Pass TDs 0 1+ Rush TDs 3

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

The Jaguars are conceding 305.7 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense.

With nine passing TDs conceded this year, the Jaguars defense is ranked eighth in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Saints, Smith completed 54.5% of his passes for 167 yards, while throwing one touchdown.

He also ran the ball three times for 12 yards, averaging four yards per carry on the ground.

Smith has put up 507 passing yards (169.0 per game) and has a 63.4% completion percentage this year (45-of-71) over his last three games, while throwing three touchdowns and one interception.

He also has 34 rushing yards on seven carries, averaging 11.3 yards per game on the ground.

Smith's Seattle Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D.K. Metcalf 50 25.5% 33 537 6 5 33.3% Tyler Lockett 45 23.0% 29 437 3 3 20.0% Freddie Swain 24 12.2% 16 169 2 2 13.3%

