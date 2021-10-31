Publish date:
Geno Smith Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Seattle vs. Jacksonville
Geno Smith Prop Bet Odds
Geno Smith Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Smith leads Seattle with 507 passing yards (72.4 ypg) on 45-of-71 with three touchdowns against one interception this season.
- He's also chipped in on the ground, with 34 rushing yards (4.9 ypg) on seven carries.
- The Seahawks have thrown the football in 53.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 46.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
- Smith accounts for 15.2% of his team's red zone plays, with five of his 71 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
0
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
3
2+ Pass TDs
0
1+ Rush TDs
3
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- The Jaguars are conceding 305.7 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense.
- With nine passing TDs conceded this year, the Jaguars defense is ranked eighth in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Saints, Smith completed 54.5% of his passes for 167 yards, while throwing one touchdown.
- He also ran the ball three times for 12 yards, averaging four yards per carry on the ground.
- Smith has put up 507 passing yards (169.0 per game) and has a 63.4% completion percentage this year (45-of-71) over his last three games, while throwing three touchdowns and one interception.
- He also has 34 rushing yards on seven carries, averaging 11.3 yards per game on the ground.
Smith's Seattle Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
D.K. Metcalf
50
25.5%
33
537
6
5
33.3%
Tyler Lockett
45
23.0%
29
437
3
3
20.0%
Freddie Swain
24
12.2%
16
169
2
2
13.3%
