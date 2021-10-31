Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
Publish date:

Geno Smith Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Seattle vs. Jacksonville

Author:

Geno Smith will have several player prop bet markets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. Smith and the Seattle Seahawks (2-5) square off against the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5) in Week 8 at Lumen Field.

Geno Smith Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Smith leads Seattle with 507 passing yards (72.4 ypg) on 45-of-71 with three touchdowns against one interception this season.
  • He's also chipped in on the ground, with 34 rushing yards (4.9 ypg) on seven carries.
  • The Seahawks have thrown the football in 53.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 46.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Smith accounts for 15.2% of his team's red zone plays, with five of his 71 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

0

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

3

2+ Pass TDs

0

1+ Rush TDs

3

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • The Jaguars are conceding 305.7 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense.
  • With nine passing TDs conceded this year, the Jaguars defense is ranked eighth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Saints, Smith completed 54.5% of his passes for 167 yards, while throwing one touchdown.
  • He also ran the ball three times for 12 yards, averaging four yards per carry on the ground.
  • Smith has put up 507 passing yards (169.0 per game) and has a 63.4% completion percentage this year (45-of-71) over his last three games, while throwing three touchdowns and one interception.
  • He also has 34 rushing yards on seven carries, averaging 11.3 yards per game on the ground.

Smith's Seattle Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

D.K. Metcalf

50

25.5%

33

537

6

5

33.3%

Tyler Lockett

45

23.0%

29

437

3

3

20.0%

Freddie Swain

24

12.2%

16

169

2

2

13.3%

