The Tennessee Titans (5-2) take a three-game winning streak into a matchup with the Indianapolis Colts (3-4) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Lucas Oil Stadium. Indianapolis is just a 2.5-point favorite in the game. The game has a point total of 51.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Colts vs. Titans

Over/under insights

Indianapolis and its opponents have combined for 51 points just two times this year.

Tennessee's games have gone over 51 points in five of seven chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.7, is 0.7 points greater than Sunday's over/under.

The 44.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.3 fewer than the 51 over/under in this contest.

Colts games have an average total of 45.8 points this season, 5.2 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 51.3 PPG average total in Titans games this season is 0.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Colts stats and trends

Indianapolis has six wins against the spread in seven games this season.

This season, the Colts won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Indianapolis has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times in eight games with a set point total).

The Colts score just 0.7 more points per game (24.1) than the Titans allow (23.4).

Indianapolis is 6-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall this season when the team records more than 23.4 points.

The Colts collect just 19.8 fewer yards per game (357.1), than the Titans give up per contest (376.9).

In games that Indianapolis churns out over 376.9 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Colts have turned the ball over seven times this season, one fewer than the Titans have forced (8).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Indianapolis' matchup with the Titans.

Titans stats and trends

Tennessee has five wins against the spread in seven games this year.

This year, the Titans have an against-the-spread record of 3-0 in their three games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Tennessee's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).

The Titans rack up 27.6 points per game, 6.3 more than the Colts give up (21.3).

When Tennessee records more than 21.3 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Titans rack up 28.3 more yards per game (382.4) than the Colts allow per contest (354.1).

Tennessee is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team amasses more than 354.1 yards.

The Titans have nine giveaways this season, while the Colts have 16 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Indianapolis has covered the spread twice at home, and is 1-2 overall there, this season.

At home, the Colts are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 2.5-point favorites or greater.

In three home games this year, Indianapolis has gone over the total once.

The average total in Colts home games this season is 47.2 points, 3.8 fewer than this outing's over/under (51).

Tennessee is 2-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.

The Titans have one win ATS (1-1) on the road as 2.5-point underdogs or more.

This season, in three away games, Tennessee has gone over the total every time.

The average total in Titans away games this season is 49.0 points, 2.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (51).

Powered by Data Skrive.