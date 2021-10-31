Publish date:
Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Colts vs. Titans
Over/under insights
- Indianapolis and its opponents have combined for 51 points just two times this year.
- Tennessee's games have gone over 51 points in five of seven chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.7, is 0.7 points greater than Sunday's over/under.
- The 44.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.3 fewer than the 51 over/under in this contest.
- Colts games have an average total of 45.8 points this season, 5.2 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- The 51.3 PPG average total in Titans games this season is 0.3 points more than this game's over/under.
Colts stats and trends
- Indianapolis has six wins against the spread in seven games this season.
- This season, the Colts won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.
- Indianapolis has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Colts score just 0.7 more points per game (24.1) than the Titans allow (23.4).
- Indianapolis is 6-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall this season when the team records more than 23.4 points.
- The Colts collect just 19.8 fewer yards per game (357.1), than the Titans give up per contest (376.9).
- In games that Indianapolis churns out over 376.9 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Colts have turned the ball over seven times this season, one fewer than the Titans have forced (8).
Titans stats and trends
- Tennessee has five wins against the spread in seven games this year.
- This year, the Titans have an against-the-spread record of 3-0 in their three games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
- Tennessee's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).
- The Titans rack up 27.6 points per game, 6.3 more than the Colts give up (21.3).
- When Tennessee records more than 21.3 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Titans rack up 28.3 more yards per game (382.4) than the Colts allow per contest (354.1).
- Tennessee is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team amasses more than 354.1 yards.
- The Titans have nine giveaways this season, while the Colts have 16 takeaways.
Home and road insights
- Indianapolis has covered the spread twice at home, and is 1-2 overall there, this season.
- At home, the Colts are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 2.5-point favorites or greater.
- In three home games this year, Indianapolis has gone over the total once.
- The average total in Colts home games this season is 47.2 points, 3.8 fewer than this outing's over/under (51).
- Tennessee is 2-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.
- The Titans have one win ATS (1-1) on the road as 2.5-point underdogs or more.
- This season, in three away games, Tennessee has gone over the total every time.
- The average total in Titans away games this season is 49.0 points, 2.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (51).
