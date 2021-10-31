Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Cincinnati vs. New York

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Ja'Marr Chase and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals (5-2) meet the New York Jets (1-5) in Week 8 at MetLife Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Chase has 35 catches (on 51 targets) and leads the Bengals with 754 receiving yards (107.7 per game) while scoring six touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 23.9% of the 213 passes thrown by his team have gone Chase's way.
  • With two targets in the red zone this season, Chase has been on the receiving end of 11.1% of his team's 18 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals have run 53.4% passing plays and 46.6% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Chase's matchup with the Jets.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

5

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. New York

  • The Jets are conceding 291.8 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Jets have allowed seven passing TDs this season (1.2 per game), ranking them third among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Ravens, Chase was targeted 10 times and racked up eight catches for 201 yards (25.1 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown.
  • In his last three games, Chase has 457 receiving yards on 18 receptions (26 targets), with two touchdowns, averaging 152.3 yards per game.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ja'Marr Chase

51

23.9%

35

754

6

2

11.1%

Tyler Boyd

45

21.1%

32

329

1

3

16.7%

Tee Higgins

43

20.2%

25

256

2

5

27.8%

C.J. Uzomah

19

8.9%

17

256

5

1

5.6%

Powered By Data Skrive