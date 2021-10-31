In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Ja'Marr Chase and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals (5-2) meet the New York Jets (1-5) in Week 8 at MetLife Stadium.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Chase has 35 catches (on 51 targets) and leads the Bengals with 754 receiving yards (107.7 per game) while scoring six touchdowns.

So far this season, 23.9% of the 213 passes thrown by his team have gone Chase's way.

With two targets in the red zone this season, Chase has been on the receiving end of 11.1% of his team's 18 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have run 53.4% passing plays and 46.6% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 5 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. New York

The Jets are conceding 291.8 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.

The Jets have allowed seven passing TDs this season (1.2 per game), ranking them third among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Ravens, Chase was targeted 10 times and racked up eight catches for 201 yards (25.1 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown.

In his last three games, Chase has 457 receiving yards on 18 receptions (26 targets), with two touchdowns, averaging 152.3 yards per game.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 51 23.9% 35 754 6 2 11.1% Tyler Boyd 45 21.1% 32 329 1 3 16.7% Tee Higgins 43 20.2% 25 256 2 5 27.8% C.J. Uzomah 19 8.9% 17 256 5 1 5.6%

