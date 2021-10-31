Publish date:
Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Cincinnati vs. New York
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Chase has 35 catches (on 51 targets) and leads the Bengals with 754 receiving yards (107.7 per game) while scoring six touchdowns.
- So far this season, 23.9% of the 213 passes thrown by his team have gone Chase's way.
- With two targets in the red zone this season, Chase has been on the receiving end of 11.1% of his team's 18 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have run 53.4% passing plays and 46.6% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
5
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. New York
- The Jets are conceding 291.8 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.
- The Jets have allowed seven passing TDs this season (1.2 per game), ranking them third among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Ravens, Chase was targeted 10 times and racked up eight catches for 201 yards (25.1 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown.
- In his last three games, Chase has 457 receiving yards on 18 receptions (26 targets), with two touchdowns, averaging 152.3 yards per game.
Chase's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
51
23.9%
35
754
6
2
11.1%
Tyler Boyd
45
21.1%
32
329
1
3
16.7%
Tee Higgins
43
20.2%
25
256
2
5
27.8%
C.J. Uzomah
19
8.9%
17
256
5
1
5.6%
