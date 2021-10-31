Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
Jakobi Meyers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - New England vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Jakobi Meyers' player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Meyers' New England Patriots (3-4) and the Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) hit the field in Week 8 at SoFi Stadium.

Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Meyers has been targeted 59 times and has 41 catches, leading the Patriots with 390 yards (55.7 ypg) this season.
  • So far this season, 23.2% of the 254 passes thrown by his team have gone Meyers' way.
  • With four targets in the red zone this season, Meyers has been on the receiving end of 13.3% of his team's 30 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Patriots have run 60.2% passing plays and 39.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

0

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Meyers had 15 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Chargers, 42.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (57.5).
  • Meyers did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Chargers.
  • The 216.7 passing yards the Chargers allow per game makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Chargers defense is ranked eighth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Jets, Meyers was targeted seven times and recorded five catches for 44 yards.
  • Meyers hauled in 144 yards (on 14 catches) during his last three games. He was targeted 18 times, and averaged 48.0 yards per game.

Meyers' New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jakobi Meyers

59

23.2%

41

390

0

4

13.3%

Kendrick Bourne

28

11.0%

22

350

2

1

3.3%

Nelson Agholor

36

14.2%

19

275

2

5

16.7%

Hunter Henry

32

12.6%

24

264

4

4

13.3%

