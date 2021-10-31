Before placing any wagers on Jakobi Meyers' player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Meyers' New England Patriots (3-4) and the Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) hit the field in Week 8 at SoFi Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Odds

Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Meyers has been targeted 59 times and has 41 catches, leading the Patriots with 390 yards (55.7 ypg) this season.

So far this season, 23.2% of the 254 passes thrown by his team have gone Meyers' way.

With four targets in the red zone this season, Meyers has been on the receiving end of 13.3% of his team's 30 red zone pass attempts.

The Patriots have run 60.2% passing plays and 39.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Meyers' matchup with the Chargers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 0 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Meyers had 15 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Chargers, 42.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (57.5).

Meyers did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Chargers.

The 216.7 passing yards the Chargers allow per game makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Chargers defense is ranked eighth in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Jets, Meyers was targeted seven times and recorded five catches for 44 yards.

Meyers hauled in 144 yards (on 14 catches) during his last three games. He was targeted 18 times, and averaged 48.0 yards per game.

Meyers' New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jakobi Meyers 59 23.2% 41 390 0 4 13.3% Kendrick Bourne 28 11.0% 22 350 2 1 3.3% Nelson Agholor 36 14.2% 19 275 2 5 16.7% Hunter Henry 32 12.6% 24 264 4 4 13.3%

Powered By Data Skrive