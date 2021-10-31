Publish date:
Jakobi Meyers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - New England vs. Los Angeles
Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Odds
Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Meyers has been targeted 59 times and has 41 catches, leading the Patriots with 390 yards (55.7 ypg) this season.
- So far this season, 23.2% of the 254 passes thrown by his team have gone Meyers' way.
- With four targets in the red zone this season, Meyers has been on the receiving end of 13.3% of his team's 30 red zone pass attempts.
- The Patriots have run 60.2% passing plays and 39.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
0
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Meyers had 15 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Chargers, 42.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (57.5).
- Meyers did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Chargers.
- The 216.7 passing yards the Chargers allow per game makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Chargers defense is ranked eighth in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Jets, Meyers was targeted seven times and recorded five catches for 44 yards.
- Meyers hauled in 144 yards (on 14 catches) during his last three games. He was targeted 18 times, and averaged 48.0 yards per game.
Meyers' New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jakobi Meyers
59
23.2%
41
390
0
4
13.3%
Kendrick Bourne
28
11.0%
22
350
2
1
3.3%
Nelson Agholor
36
14.2%
19
275
2
5
16.7%
Hunter Henry
32
12.6%
24
264
4
4
13.3%
