Jalen Hurts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Philadelphia vs. Detroit
Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds
Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Hurts has racked up 1,716 passing yards (245.1 per game) while going 148-for-242 (61.2% completion percentage) and throwing 10 touchdowns and four interceptions.
- He's also contributed in the ground game, with 361 rushing yards (51.6 ypg) on 66 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
- The Eagles, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.7% of the time while running the football 40.3% of the time.
- Hurts has attempted 32 of his 242 passes in the red zone, accounting for 49.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
3
1+ Pass TDs
5
2+ Pass TDs
4
1+ Rush TDs
5
Matchup vs. Detroit
- The 279.6 yards per game the Lions are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.
- At 2.1 passing TDs conceded per game, the Lions defense is ranked 27th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Raiders, Hurts completed 52.9% of his passes for 236 yards, while tossing two touchdowns.
- He also added 61 yards on 13 carries, averaging 4.7 yards per attempt without a touchdown.
- Hurts has put up 549 passing yards (183.0 per game) and has a 53.6% completion percentage this year (52-of-97) over his last three games, while throwing three touchdowns and two interceptions.
- He's also rushed 32 times for 135 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 45.0 yards per game.
Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Devonta Smith
53
21.8%
32
406
1
2
6.1%
Quez Watkins
26
10.7%
18
348
0
4
12.1%
Dallas Goedert
24
9.9%
18
286
2
5
15.2%
