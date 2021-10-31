Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Jalen Hurts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Philadelphia vs. Detroit

Author:

Jalen Hurts will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Hurts' Philadelphia Eagles (2-5) and the Detroit Lions (0-7) hit the field in a Week 8 matchup from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Hurts has racked up 1,716 passing yards (245.1 per game) while going 148-for-242 (61.2% completion percentage) and throwing 10 touchdowns and four interceptions.
  • He's also contributed in the ground game, with 361 rushing yards (51.6 ypg) on 66 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
  • The Eagles, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.7% of the time while running the football 40.3% of the time.
  • Hurts has attempted 32 of his 242 passes in the red zone, accounting for 49.2% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hurts' matchup with the Lions.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

3

1+ Pass TDs

5

2+ Pass TDs

4

1+ Rush TDs

5

Matchup vs. Detroit

  • The 279.6 yards per game the Lions are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.
  • At 2.1 passing TDs conceded per game, the Lions defense is ranked 27th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Raiders, Hurts completed 52.9% of his passes for 236 yards, while tossing two touchdowns.
  • He also added 61 yards on 13 carries, averaging 4.7 yards per attempt without a touchdown.
  • Hurts has put up 549 passing yards (183.0 per game) and has a 53.6% completion percentage this year (52-of-97) over his last three games, while throwing three touchdowns and two interceptions.
  • He's also rushed 32 times for 135 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 45.0 yards per game.

Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Devonta Smith

53

21.8%

32

406

1

2

6.1%

Quez Watkins

26

10.7%

18

348

0

4

12.1%

Dallas Goedert

24

9.9%

18

286

2

5

15.2%

Powered By Data Skrive