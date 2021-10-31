Jalen Hurts will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Hurts' Philadelphia Eagles (2-5) and the Detroit Lions (0-7) hit the field in a Week 8 matchup from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Hurts has racked up 1,716 passing yards (245.1 per game) while going 148-for-242 (61.2% completion percentage) and throwing 10 touchdowns and four interceptions.

He's also contributed in the ground game, with 361 rushing yards (51.6 ypg) on 66 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

The Eagles, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.7% of the time while running the football 40.3% of the time.

Hurts has attempted 32 of his 242 passes in the red zone, accounting for 49.2% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 3 1+ Pass TDs 5 2+ Pass TDs 4 1+ Rush TDs 5

Matchup vs. Detroit

The 279.6 yards per game the Lions are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.

At 2.1 passing TDs conceded per game, the Lions defense is ranked 27th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Raiders, Hurts completed 52.9% of his passes for 236 yards, while tossing two touchdowns.

He also added 61 yards on 13 carries, averaging 4.7 yards per attempt without a touchdown.

Hurts has put up 549 passing yards (183.0 per game) and has a 53.6% completion percentage this year (52-of-97) over his last three games, while throwing three touchdowns and two interceptions.

He's also rushed 32 times for 135 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 45.0 yards per game.

Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Devonta Smith 53 21.8% 32 406 1 2 6.1% Quez Watkins 26 10.7% 18 348 0 4 12.1% Dallas Goedert 24 9.9% 18 286 2 5 15.2%

