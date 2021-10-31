Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
Jameis Winston Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Jameis Winston for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC South opponents take the field in Week 8 when Winston and the New Orleans Saints (4-2) meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-1) at Caesars Superdome.

Jameis Winston Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Winston has thrown for 1,114 yards while completing 58.9% of his passes (89-of-151), with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions this year (185.7 per game).
  • He's also carried the ball 28 times for 126 yards and one touchdown, averaging 21.0 yards per game.
  • The Saints, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 45.3% of the time while running the football 54.7% of the time.
  • Winston accounts for 37.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 19 of his 151 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

1

1+ Pass TDs

5

2+ Pass TDs

3

1+ Rush TDs

5

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • Winston's 22.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Buccaneers are 232.8 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Winston had a TD pass once over that time.
  • Note: Winston's stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.
  • The 277.1 yards per game the Buccaneers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.
  • At 2.0 passing TDs conceded per game, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 22nd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Seahawks, Winston threw for 222 yards while completing 54.3% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown.
  • Winston added 40 yards on eight carries, averaging five yards per carry.
  • Over his last three games, Winston has recorded 727 passing yards (242.3 per game) while going 51-for-88 (58% completion percentage) and throwing six touchdowns and one interception.
  • He has added 66 rushing yards on 14 carries, averaging 22.0 yards per game.

Winston's New Orleans Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marquez Callaway

28

18.1%

16

254

3

4

19.0%

Alvin Kamara

33

21.3%

25

241

4

5

23.8%

Deonte Harris

16

10.3%

12

236

2

0

0.0%

