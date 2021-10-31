Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Jameis Winston for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC South opponents take the field in Week 8 when Winston and the New Orleans Saints (4-2) meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-1) at Caesars Superdome.

Jameis Winston Prop Bet Odds

Jameis Winston Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Winston has thrown for 1,114 yards while completing 58.9% of his passes (89-of-151), with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions this year (185.7 per game).

He's also carried the ball 28 times for 126 yards and one touchdown, averaging 21.0 yards per game.

The Saints, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 45.3% of the time while running the football 54.7% of the time.

Winston accounts for 37.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 19 of his 151 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 1 1+ Pass TDs 5 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 5

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Winston's 22.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Buccaneers are 232.8 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Winston had a TD pass once over that time.

Note: Winston's stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.

The 277.1 yards per game the Buccaneers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.

At 2.0 passing TDs conceded per game, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 22nd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Seahawks, Winston threw for 222 yards while completing 54.3% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown.

Winston added 40 yards on eight carries, averaging five yards per carry.

Over his last three games, Winston has recorded 727 passing yards (242.3 per game) while going 51-for-88 (58% completion percentage) and throwing six touchdowns and one interception.

He has added 66 rushing yards on 14 carries, averaging 22.0 yards per game.

Winston's New Orleans Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquez Callaway 28 18.1% 16 254 3 4 19.0% Alvin Kamara 33 21.3% 25 241 4 5 23.8% Deonte Harris 16 10.3% 12 236 2 0 0.0%

