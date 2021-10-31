Publish date:
Jameis Winston Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay
Jameis Winston Prop Bet Odds
Jameis Winston Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Winston has thrown for 1,114 yards while completing 58.9% of his passes (89-of-151), with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions this year (185.7 per game).
- He's also carried the ball 28 times for 126 yards and one touchdown, averaging 21.0 yards per game.
- The Saints, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 45.3% of the time while running the football 54.7% of the time.
- Winston accounts for 37.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 19 of his 151 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
1
1+ Pass TDs
5
2+ Pass TDs
3
1+ Rush TDs
5
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- Winston's 22.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Buccaneers are 232.8 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Winston had a TD pass once over that time.
- Note: Winston's stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.
- The 277.1 yards per game the Buccaneers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.
- At 2.0 passing TDs conceded per game, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 22nd in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Seahawks, Winston threw for 222 yards while completing 54.3% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown.
- Winston added 40 yards on eight carries, averaging five yards per carry.
- Over his last three games, Winston has recorded 727 passing yards (242.3 per game) while going 51-for-88 (58% completion percentage) and throwing six touchdowns and one interception.
- He has added 66 rushing yards on 14 carries, averaging 22.0 yards per game.
Winston's New Orleans Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marquez Callaway
28
18.1%
16
254
3
4
19.0%
Alvin Kamara
33
21.3%
25
241
4
5
23.8%
Deonte Harris
16
10.3%
12
236
2
0
0.0%
