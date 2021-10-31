In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about James Robinson and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:05 PM ET on CBS. Robinson and the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5) take the field against the Seattle Seahawks (2-5) in Week 8 at Lumen Field.

James Robinson Prop Bet Odds

James Robinson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Robinson has taken 84 attempts for a team-leading 460 rushing yards (76.7 per game) with five touchdowns.

And he has caught 17 passes for 116 yards (19.3 per game).

He has received 84 of his team's 141 carries this season (59.6%).

The Jaguars, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.5% of the time while running the football 39.5% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 4 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 4 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Seattle

The Seahawks have the NFL's 30th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 134.1 yards per game.

Robinson and the Jaguars will face off against the NFL's 12th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (six).

Recent Performances

In his Week 6 matchup with the Dolphins, Robinson racked up 73 yards on 17 carries (averaging 4.3 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Robinson added three catches for 28 yards.

Robinson has 53 carries for 300 yards (100.0 yards per game) and four touchdowns over his last three outings.

Robinson's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt James Robinson 84 59.6% 460 5 14 53.8% 5.5 Trevor Lawrence 26 18.4% 121 2 6 23.1% 4.7 Carlos Hyde 24 17.0% 108 0 5 19.2% 4.5 Laviska Shenault Jr. 3 2.1% 20 0 0 0.0% 6.7

