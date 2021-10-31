Publish date:
James Robinson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Jacksonville vs. Seattle
James Robinson Prop Bet Odds
James Robinson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Robinson has taken 84 attempts for a team-leading 460 rushing yards (76.7 per game) with five touchdowns.
- And he has caught 17 passes for 116 yards (19.3 per game).
- He has received 84 of his team's 141 carries this season (59.6%).
- The Jaguars, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.5% of the time while running the football 39.5% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
4
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
4
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Seattle
- The Seahawks have the NFL's 30th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 134.1 yards per game.
- Robinson and the Jaguars will face off against the NFL's 12th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (six).
Recent Performances
- In his Week 6 matchup with the Dolphins, Robinson racked up 73 yards on 17 carries (averaging 4.3 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- Robinson added three catches for 28 yards.
- Robinson has 53 carries for 300 yards (100.0 yards per game) and four touchdowns over his last three outings.
Robinson's Jacksonville Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
James Robinson
84
59.6%
460
5
14
53.8%
5.5
Trevor Lawrence
26
18.4%
121
2
6
23.1%
4.7
Carlos Hyde
24
17.0%
108
0
5
19.2%
4.5
Laviska Shenault Jr.
3
2.1%
20
0
0
0.0%
6.7
