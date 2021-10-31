Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
James Robinson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Jacksonville vs. Seattle

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about James Robinson and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:05 PM ET on CBS. Robinson and the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5) take the field against the Seattle Seahawks (2-5) in Week 8 at Lumen Field.

James Robinson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Robinson has taken 84 attempts for a team-leading 460 rushing yards (76.7 per game) with five touchdowns.
  • And he has caught 17 passes for 116 yards (19.3 per game).
  • He has received 84 of his team's 141 carries this season (59.6%).
  • The Jaguars, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.5% of the time while running the football 39.5% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

4

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

4

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Seattle

  • The Seahawks have the NFL's 30th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 134.1 yards per game.
  • Robinson and the Jaguars will face off against the NFL's 12th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (six).

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 6 matchup with the Dolphins, Robinson racked up 73 yards on 17 carries (averaging 4.3 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • Robinson added three catches for 28 yards.
  • Robinson has 53 carries for 300 yards (100.0 yards per game) and four touchdowns over his last three outings.

Robinson's Jacksonville Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

James Robinson

84

59.6%

460

5

14

53.8%

5.5

Trevor Lawrence

26

18.4%

121

2

6

23.1%

4.7

Carlos Hyde

24

17.0%

108

0

5

19.2%

4.5

Laviska Shenault Jr.

3

2.1%

20

0

0

0.0%

6.7

Powered By Data Skrive