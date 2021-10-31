There will be player prop bets available for Jamison Crowder ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 8 matchup sees Crowder's New York Jets (1-5) take on the Cincinnati Bengals (5-2) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Jamison Crowder Prop Bet Odds

Jamison Crowder Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Crowder's stat line this year features 15 catches for 119 yards and one touchdown. He averages 19.8 yards per game, and has been targeted 21 times.

So far this season, 9.9% of the 213 passes thrown by his team have gone Crowder's way.

Crowder has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 33.3% of his team's 15 red zone pass attempts.

The Jets, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 63.8% of the time while running the football 36.2% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Against the Bengals, Crowder has averaged 57.5 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups, 5.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Crowder, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Crowder's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.

The Bengals have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 263.1 yards per game through the air.

The Bengals have conceded seven passing TDs this year (1.0 per game), ranking them third among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Patriots, Crowder was targeted six times and recorded four catches for 34 yards.

Crowder's stat line in his last three games shows 15 grabs for 119 yards and one touchdown. He put up 39.7 receiving yards per game and was targeted 21 times.

Crowder's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jamison Crowder 21 9.9% 15 119 1 5 33.3% Corey Davis 42 19.7% 24 349 4 4 26.7% Keelan Cole 11 5.2% 8 166 0 0 0.0% Braxton Berrios 23 10.8% 16 156 0 1 6.7%

