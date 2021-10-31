Publish date:
Jamison Crowder Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - New York vs. Cincinnati
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Jamison Crowder Prop Bet Odds
Jamison Crowder Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Crowder's stat line this year features 15 catches for 119 yards and one touchdown. He averages 19.8 yards per game, and has been targeted 21 times.
- So far this season, 9.9% of the 213 passes thrown by his team have gone Crowder's way.
- Crowder has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 33.3% of his team's 15 red zone pass attempts.
- The Jets, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 63.8% of the time while running the football 36.2% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Crowder's matchup with the Bengals.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Against the Bengals, Crowder has averaged 57.5 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups, 5.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Crowder, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- Note: Crowder's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.
- The Bengals have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 263.1 yards per game through the air.
- The Bengals have conceded seven passing TDs this year (1.0 per game), ranking them third among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Patriots, Crowder was targeted six times and recorded four catches for 34 yards.
- Crowder's stat line in his last three games shows 15 grabs for 119 yards and one touchdown. He put up 39.7 receiving yards per game and was targeted 21 times.
Crowder's New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jamison Crowder
21
9.9%
15
119
1
5
33.3%
Corey Davis
42
19.7%
24
349
4
4
26.7%
Keelan Cole
11
5.2%
8
166
0
0
0.0%
Braxton Berrios
23
10.8%
16
156
0
1
6.7%
Powered By Data Skrive