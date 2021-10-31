Publish date:
Jared Cook Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Los Angeles vs. New England
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Jared Cook Prop Bet Odds
Jared Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cook's stat line reveals 21 catches for 235 yards and two touchdowns. He puts up 39.2 yards per game, and has been targeted 33 times.
- Cook has been the target of 33 of his team's 247 passing attempts this season, or 13.4% of the target share.
- With five targets in the red zone this season, Cook has been on the receiving end of 16.7% of his team's 30 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chargers have called a pass in 64.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cook's matchup with the Patriots.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. New England
- Cook's 36 receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Patriots are 3.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Cook did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Patriots.
- Note: Cook's stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.
- The 259.9 yards per game the Patriots are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.
- With 10 passing TDs conceded this season, the Patriots defense is ranked 10th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Cook put together a 25-yard performance against the Ravens in Week 6 on four catches while being targeted seven times and scoring one touchdown.
- Cook has 124 receiving yards on 11 catches (17 targets) with two touchdowns over his last three outings, averaging 41.3 yards per game.
Cook's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jared Cook
33
13.4%
21
235
2
5
16.7%
Mike Williams
56
22.7%
33
498
6
5
16.7%
Keenan Allen
58
23.5%
39
419
1
9
30.0%
Austin Ekeler
32
13.0%
27
242
3
4
13.3%
Powered By Data Skrive