October 31, 2021
Publish date:

Jared Cook Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Los Angeles vs. New England

Author:

Before placing any bets on Jared Cook's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Cook's Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) and the New England Patriots (3-4) square off in Week 8 at SoFi Stadium.

Jared Cook Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cook's stat line reveals 21 catches for 235 yards and two touchdowns. He puts up 39.2 yards per game, and has been targeted 33 times.
  • Cook has been the target of 33 of his team's 247 passing attempts this season, or 13.4% of the target share.
  • With five targets in the red zone this season, Cook has been on the receiving end of 16.7% of his team's 30 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chargers have called a pass in 64.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. New England

  • Cook's 36 receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Patriots are 3.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Cook did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Patriots.
  • Note: Cook's stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.
  • The 259.9 yards per game the Patriots are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 10 passing TDs conceded this season, the Patriots defense is ranked 10th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Cook put together a 25-yard performance against the Ravens in Week 6 on four catches while being targeted seven times and scoring one touchdown.
  • Cook has 124 receiving yards on 11 catches (17 targets) with two touchdowns over his last three outings, averaging 41.3 yards per game.

Cook's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jared Cook

33

13.4%

21

235

2

5

16.7%

Mike Williams

56

22.7%

33

498

6

5

16.7%

Keenan Allen

58

23.5%

39

419

1

9

30.0%

Austin Ekeler

32

13.0%

27

242

3

4

13.3%

