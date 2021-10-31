Before placing any bets on Jared Cook's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Cook's Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) and the New England Patriots (3-4) square off in Week 8 at SoFi Stadium.

Jared Cook Prop Bet Odds

Jared Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cook's stat line reveals 21 catches for 235 yards and two touchdowns. He puts up 39.2 yards per game, and has been targeted 33 times.

Cook has been the target of 33 of his team's 247 passing attempts this season, or 13.4% of the target share.

With five targets in the red zone this season, Cook has been on the receiving end of 16.7% of his team's 30 red zone pass attempts.

The Chargers have called a pass in 64.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New England

Cook's 36 receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Patriots are 3.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Cook did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Patriots.

Note: Cook's stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.

The 259.9 yards per game the Patriots are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.

With 10 passing TDs conceded this season, the Patriots defense is ranked 10th in the league.

Recent Performances

Cook put together a 25-yard performance against the Ravens in Week 6 on four catches while being targeted seven times and scoring one touchdown.

Cook has 124 receiving yards on 11 catches (17 targets) with two touchdowns over his last three outings, averaging 41.3 yards per game.

Cook's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jared Cook 33 13.4% 21 235 2 5 16.7% Mike Williams 56 22.7% 33 498 6 5 16.7% Keenan Allen 58 23.5% 39 419 1 9 30.0% Austin Ekeler 32 13.0% 27 242 3 4 13.3%

