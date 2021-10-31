Publish date:
Jared Goff Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Detroit vs. Philadelphia
Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds
Jared Goff Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Goff has thrown for 1,773 yards while completing 66.1% of his passes (181-of-274), with eight touchdowns and six interceptions this year (253.3 per game).
- He's also rushed 13 times for 76 yards, averaging 10.9 yards per game.
- The Lions have run 62.6% passing plays and 37.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.
- Goff has thrown 30 passes in the red zone this season, 49.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
4
2+ Pass TDs
3
1+ Rush TDs
4
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- In three matchups against the Eagles, Goff averaged 268.3 passing yards per game, 1.8 yards more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Goff threw multiple touchdown passes two times over those games against the Eagles.
- This week Goff will face the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense (236.4 yards allowed per game).
- At 2.0 passing TDs allowed per game, the Eagles defense is ranked 22nd in the league.
Recent Performances
- Goff put together a 268-yard performance against the Rams last week, completing 61.1% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown with two interceptions.
- Goff has racked up 673 passing yards (224.3 per game) and has a 62.8% completion percentage (71-for-113) over his last three appearances, tossing one touchdown and four interceptions.
Goff's Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
D'Andre Swift
52
18.8%
42
391
2
6
20.0%
T.J. Hockenson
53
19.2%
38
359
2
5
16.7%
Kalif Raymond
39
14.1%
26
334
2
3
10.0%
