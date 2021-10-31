Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Jared Goff for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Goff's Detroit Lions (0-7) and the Philadelphia Eagles (2-5) face off in a Week 8 matchup from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds

Jared Goff Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Goff has thrown for 1,773 yards while completing 66.1% of his passes (181-of-274), with eight touchdowns and six interceptions this year (253.3 per game).

He's also rushed 13 times for 76 yards, averaging 10.9 yards per game.

The Lions have run 62.6% passing plays and 37.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.

Goff has thrown 30 passes in the red zone this season, 49.2% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 4 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 4

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

In three matchups against the Eagles, Goff averaged 268.3 passing yards per game, 1.8 yards more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Goff threw multiple touchdown passes two times over those games against the Eagles.

This week Goff will face the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense (236.4 yards allowed per game).

At 2.0 passing TDs allowed per game, the Eagles defense is ranked 22nd in the league.

Recent Performances

Goff put together a 268-yard performance against the Rams last week, completing 61.1% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown with two interceptions.

Goff has racked up 673 passing yards (224.3 per game) and has a 62.8% completion percentage (71-for-113) over his last three appearances, tossing one touchdown and four interceptions.

Goff's Detroit Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D'Andre Swift 52 18.8% 42 391 2 6 20.0% T.J. Hockenson 53 19.2% 38 359 2 5 16.7% Kalif Raymond 39 14.1% 26 334 2 3 10.0%

Powered By Data Skrive