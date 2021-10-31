Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Jared Goff Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Detroit vs. Philadelphia

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Jared Goff for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Goff's Detroit Lions (0-7) and the Philadelphia Eagles (2-5) face off in a Week 8 matchup from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Goff has thrown for 1,773 yards while completing 66.1% of his passes (181-of-274), with eight touchdowns and six interceptions this year (253.3 per game).
  • He's also rushed 13 times for 76 yards, averaging 10.9 yards per game.
  • The Lions have run 62.6% passing plays and 37.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Goff has thrown 30 passes in the red zone this season, 49.2% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Goff's matchup with the Eagles.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

4

2+ Pass TDs

3

1+ Rush TDs

4

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • In three matchups against the Eagles, Goff averaged 268.3 passing yards per game, 1.8 yards more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Goff threw multiple touchdown passes two times over those games against the Eagles.
  • This week Goff will face the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense (236.4 yards allowed per game).
  • At 2.0 passing TDs allowed per game, the Eagles defense is ranked 22nd in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Goff put together a 268-yard performance against the Rams last week, completing 61.1% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown with two interceptions.
  • Goff has racked up 673 passing yards (224.3 per game) and has a 62.8% completion percentage (71-for-113) over his last three appearances, tossing one touchdown and four interceptions.

Goff's Detroit Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

D'Andre Swift

52

18.8%

42

391

2

6

20.0%

T.J. Hockenson

53

19.2%

38

359

2

5

16.7%

Kalif Raymond

39

14.1%

26

334

2

3

10.0%

Powered By Data Skrive