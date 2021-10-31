Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Javonte Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Denver vs. Washington

Author:

Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Javonte Williams, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Williams' Denver Broncos (3-4) and the Washington Football Team (2-5) square off in a Week 8 matchup from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Williams has taken 69 carries for 320 yards (45.7 per game) and one touchdown.
  • And he has caught 20 passes for 122 yards (17.4 per game) with one TD.
  • His team has rushed the ball 167 times this season, and he's taken 69 of those attempts (41.3%).
  • The Broncos have run 60.1% passing plays and 39.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Williams' matchup with Washington.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

2

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Rush TDs

1

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Washington

  • Allowing 105.4 rushing yards per game, the Football Team have the 10th-ranked run defense in the league.
  • This year the Football Team are ranked 12th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (six).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Browns, Williams ran for 20 yards on four carries (averaging five yards per carry).
  • Williams also added 32 yards on six receptions and scored one receiving TD.
  • Over his last three games, Williams has 134 rushing yards (44.7 per game) on 23 carries.
  • He's also caught 12 passes for 72 yards (24.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Williams' Denver Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Javonte Williams

69

41.3%

320

1

10

30.3%

4.6

Melvin Gordon III

78

46.7%

350

2

13

39.4%

4.5

Teddy Bridgewater

17

10.2%

69

0

7

21.2%

4.1

Damarea Crockett

3

1.8%

7

0

3

9.1%

2.3

Powered By Data Skrive