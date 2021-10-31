Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Javonte Williams, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Williams' Denver Broncos (3-4) and the Washington Football Team (2-5) square off in a Week 8 matchup from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Odds

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Williams has taken 69 carries for 320 yards (45.7 per game) and one touchdown.

And he has caught 20 passes for 122 yards (17.4 per game) with one TD.

His team has rushed the ball 167 times this season, and he's taken 69 of those attempts (41.3%).

The Broncos have run 60.1% passing plays and 39.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Washington

Allowing 105.4 rushing yards per game, the Football Team have the 10th-ranked run defense in the league.

This year the Football Team are ranked 12th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (six).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Browns, Williams ran for 20 yards on four carries (averaging five yards per carry).

Williams also added 32 yards on six receptions and scored one receiving TD.

Over his last three games, Williams has 134 rushing yards (44.7 per game) on 23 carries.

He's also caught 12 passes for 72 yards (24.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Williams' Denver Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Javonte Williams 69 41.3% 320 1 10 30.3% 4.6 Melvin Gordon III 78 46.7% 350 2 13 39.4% 4.5 Teddy Bridgewater 17 10.2% 69 0 7 21.2% 4.1 Damarea Crockett 3 1.8% 7 0 3 9.1% 2.3

