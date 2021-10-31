Publish date:
Javonte Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Denver vs. Washington
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Javonte Williams Prop Bet Odds
Javonte Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Williams has taken 69 carries for 320 yards (45.7 per game) and one touchdown.
- And he has caught 20 passes for 122 yards (17.4 per game) with one TD.
- His team has rushed the ball 167 times this season, and he's taken 69 of those attempts (41.3%).
- The Broncos have run 60.1% passing plays and 39.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Williams' matchup with Washington.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
2
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Rush TDs
1
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Washington
- Allowing 105.4 rushing yards per game, the Football Team have the 10th-ranked run defense in the league.
- This year the Football Team are ranked 12th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (six).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Browns, Williams ran for 20 yards on four carries (averaging five yards per carry).
- Williams also added 32 yards on six receptions and scored one receiving TD.
- Over his last three games, Williams has 134 rushing yards (44.7 per game) on 23 carries.
- He's also caught 12 passes for 72 yards (24.0 per game) and one touchdown.
Williams' Denver Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Javonte Williams
69
41.3%
320
1
10
30.3%
4.6
Melvin Gordon III
78
46.7%
350
2
13
39.4%
4.5
Teddy Bridgewater
17
10.2%
69
0
7
21.2%
4.1
Damarea Crockett
3
1.8%
7
0
3
9.1%
2.3
Powered By Data Skrive