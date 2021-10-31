Publish date:
Jaylen Waddle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Miami vs. Buffalo
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Odds
Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Waddle has 44 receptions (on 57 targets) for 384 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 54.9 yards per game.
- So far this season, 20.6% of the 277 passes thrown by his team have gone Waddle's way.
- Waddle has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 20.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
- The Dolphins, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 65.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 34.2% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Waddle's matchup with the Bills.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- In his one matchup against the Bills, Waddle's 48 receiving yards total is 9.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (57.5).
- Waddle did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Bills.
- The Bills have the NFL's best pass defense this season, surrendering 192.8 yards per game through the air.
- The Bills have allowed five passing TDs this season (0.8 per game), ranking them first among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Waddle put together an 83-yard performance against the Falcons last week on seven catches while being targeted eight times.
- Over his last three outings, Waddle has caught 19 passes on 27 targets for 184 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 61.3 yards per game.
Waddle's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jaylen Waddle
57
20.6%
44
384
3
5
20.0%
Mike Gesicki
51
18.4%
37
427
2
2
8.0%
DeVante Parker
32
11.6%
17
242
1
2
8.0%
Myles Gaskin
36
13.0%
28
146
3
5
20.0%
Powered By Data Skrive