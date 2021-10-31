Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
Jaylen Waddle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Miami vs. Buffalo

Author:

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Jaylen Waddle and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. AFC East foes play in Week 8 when Waddle and the Miami Dolphins (1-6) meet the Buffalo Bills (4-2) at Highmark Stadium.

Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Waddle has 44 receptions (on 57 targets) for 384 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 54.9 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 20.6% of the 277 passes thrown by his team have gone Waddle's way.
  • Waddle has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 20.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Dolphins, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 65.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 34.2% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • In his one matchup against the Bills, Waddle's 48 receiving yards total is 9.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (57.5).
  • Waddle did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Bills.
  • The Bills have the NFL's best pass defense this season, surrendering 192.8 yards per game through the air.
  • The Bills have allowed five passing TDs this season (0.8 per game), ranking them first among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Waddle put together an 83-yard performance against the Falcons last week on seven catches while being targeted eight times.
  • Over his last three outings, Waddle has caught 19 passes on 27 targets for 184 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 61.3 yards per game.

Waddle's Miami Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jaylen Waddle

57

20.6%

44

384

3

5

20.0%

Mike Gesicki

51

18.4%

37

427

2

2

8.0%

DeVante Parker

32

11.6%

17

242

1

2

8.0%

Myles Gaskin

36

13.0%

28

146

3

5

20.0%

