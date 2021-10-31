Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Jaylen Waddle and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. AFC East foes play in Week 8 when Waddle and the Miami Dolphins (1-6) meet the Buffalo Bills (4-2) at Highmark Stadium.

Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Odds

Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Waddle has 44 receptions (on 57 targets) for 384 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 54.9 yards per game.

So far this season, 20.6% of the 277 passes thrown by his team have gone Waddle's way.

Waddle has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 20.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.

The Dolphins, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 65.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 34.2% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Buffalo

In his one matchup against the Bills, Waddle's 48 receiving yards total is 9.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (57.5).

Waddle did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Bills.

The Bills have the NFL's best pass defense this season, surrendering 192.8 yards per game through the air.

The Bills have allowed five passing TDs this season (0.8 per game), ranking them first among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Waddle put together an 83-yard performance against the Falcons last week on seven catches while being targeted eight times.

Over his last three outings, Waddle has caught 19 passes on 27 targets for 184 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 61.3 yards per game.

Waddle's Miami Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jaylen Waddle 57 20.6% 44 384 3 5 20.0% Mike Gesicki 51 18.4% 37 427 2 2 8.0% DeVante Parker 32 11.6% 17 242 1 2 8.0% Myles Gaskin 36 13.0% 28 146 3 5 20.0%

