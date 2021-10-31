Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
Jimmy Garoppolo Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - San Francisco vs. Chicago

Author:

Bookmakers have installed player prop betting options for Jimmy Garoppolo ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers (2-4) hit the field against the Chicago Bears (3-4) in Week 8 at Soldier Field.

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Garoppolo has recorded 1,106 passing yards (184.3 per game) while going 94-for-145 (64.8% completion percentage) and throwing six touchdowns and four interceptions.
  • He has tacked on 26 rushing yards on 17 carries with one touchdown, averaging 4.3 yards per game.
  • The 49ers have thrown the football in 53.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Garoppolo accounts for 43.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 16 of his 145 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

1

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

5

2+ Pass TDs

1

1+ Rush TDs

5

Matchup vs. Chicago

  • Garoppolo threw for 293 passing yards one matchup against the Bears, 83.5 more yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Garoppolo did not throw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Bears.
  • Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Bears date back to 2016.
  • The Bears have the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 242.9 yards per game through the air.
  • The Bears have allowed 14 passing TDs this year (2.0 per game), ranking them 22nd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Colts, Garoppolo completed 59.3% of his pass attempts for 181 yards, while throwing one touchdown with two interceptions.
  • Over his last three games, Garoppolo has recorded 346 passing yards (115.3 per game) while going 30-for-50 (60% completion percentage) and throwing two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Deebo Samuel

63

32.6%

38

648

4

6

30.0%

George Kittle

28

14.5%

19

227

0

0

0.0%

Kyle Juszczyk

16

8.3%

14

135

1

2

10.0%

