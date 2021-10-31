Bookmakers have installed player prop betting options for Jimmy Garoppolo ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers (2-4) hit the field against the Chicago Bears (3-4) in Week 8 at Soldier Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Garoppolo has recorded 1,106 passing yards (184.3 per game) while going 94-for-145 (64.8% completion percentage) and throwing six touchdowns and four interceptions.

He has tacked on 26 rushing yards on 17 carries with one touchdown, averaging 4.3 yards per game.

The 49ers have thrown the football in 53.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.

Garoppolo accounts for 43.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 16 of his 145 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Garoppolo's matchup with the Bears.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 1 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 5 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 5

Matchup vs. Chicago

Garoppolo threw for 293 passing yards one matchup against the Bears, 83.5 more yards his over/under in Sunday's game.

Garoppolo did not throw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Bears.

Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Bears date back to 2016.

The Bears have the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 242.9 yards per game through the air.

The Bears have allowed 14 passing TDs this year (2.0 per game), ranking them 22nd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Colts, Garoppolo completed 59.3% of his pass attempts for 181 yards, while throwing one touchdown with two interceptions.

Over his last three games, Garoppolo has recorded 346 passing yards (115.3 per game) while going 30-for-50 (60% completion percentage) and throwing two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deebo Samuel 63 32.6% 38 648 4 6 30.0% George Kittle 28 14.5% 19 227 0 0 0.0% Kyle Juszczyk 16 8.3% 14 135 1 2 10.0%

Powered By Data Skrive