Joe Burrow will have several player prop bet markets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (5-2) meet the New York Jets (1-5) in Week 8 at MetLife Stadium.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Burrow has thrown for 1,956 yards (279.4 ypg) on 146-of-212 passing with 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season.

He also has 44 rushing yards on 18 carries, averaging 6.3 yards per game.

The Bengals have thrown the ball in 53.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.

Burrow has thrown 17 passes in the red zone this season, 58.6% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 7 2+ Pass TDs 7 1+ Rush TDs 7

Matchup vs. New York

This week Burrow will face the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense (291.8 yards allowed per game).

With seven passing TDs allowed this year, the Jets defense is ranked third in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Burrow put together a 416-yard performance against the Ravens last week, completing 60.5% of his passes and throwing for three touchdowns with one interception.

Burrow has 968 passing yards (322.7 ypg) to lead Cincinnati, completing 64.8% of his throws and recording eight touchdown passes with four interceptions over his last three games.

He also has 31 rushing yards on nine carries, averaging 10.3 yards per game on the ground.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 51 23.9% 35 754 6 2 11.1% Tyler Boyd 45 21.1% 32 329 1 3 16.7% C.J. Uzomah 19 8.9% 17 256 5 1 5.6%

