Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Cincinnati vs. New York

Author:

Joe Burrow will have several player prop bet markets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (5-2) meet the New York Jets (1-5) in Week 8 at MetLife Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Burrow has thrown for 1,956 yards (279.4 ypg) on 146-of-212 passing with 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season.
  • He also has 44 rushing yards on 18 carries, averaging 6.3 yards per game.
  • The Bengals have thrown the ball in 53.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Burrow has thrown 17 passes in the red zone this season, 58.6% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Burrow's matchup with the Jets.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

7

2+ Pass TDs

7

1+ Rush TDs

7

Matchup vs. New York

  • This week Burrow will face the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense (291.8 yards allowed per game).
  • With seven passing TDs allowed this year, the Jets defense is ranked third in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Burrow put together a 416-yard performance against the Ravens last week, completing 60.5% of his passes and throwing for three touchdowns with one interception.
  • Burrow has 968 passing yards (322.7 ypg) to lead Cincinnati, completing 64.8% of his throws and recording eight touchdown passes with four interceptions over his last three games.
  • He also has 31 rushing yards on nine carries, averaging 10.3 yards per game on the ground.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ja'Marr Chase

51

23.9%

35

754

6

2

11.1%

Tyler Boyd

45

21.1%

32

329

1

3

16.7%

C.J. Uzomah

19

8.9%

17

256

5

1

5.6%

Powered By Data Skrive