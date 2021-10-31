Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
Joe Mixon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Cincinnati vs. New York

Author:

Joe Mixon has player prop bet markets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Mixon's Cincinnati Bengals (5-2) and the New York Jets (1-5) go toe-to-toe in a Week 8 matchup from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mixon has churned out a team-high 539 rushing yards (77.0 per game) and scored four touchdowns.
  • He also averages 12.9 receiving yards per game, grabbing 13 passes for 90 yards and one touchdown.
  • He has handled 123, or 66.1%, of his team's 186 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Bengals have run 53.4% passing plays and 46.6% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

4

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

4

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. New York

  • In his one career matchup against the Jets, Mixon finished with 44 rushing yards, 30.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Mixon ran for a touchdown in that game against the Jets.
  • The Jets give up 127.5 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 25th-ranked rush defense.
  • This season the Jets have conceded 11 rushing TDs. They are ranked 31st in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Ravens, Mixon rushed for 59 yards on 12 carries (averaging 4.9 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown.
  • Over his last three games, Mixon has rushed for 186 yards (62.0 per game) on 40 carries with two touchdowns.
  • He's also caught six passes for 61 yards (20.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Joe Mixon

123

66.1%

539

4

6

54.5%

4.4

Samaje Perine

31

16.7%

139

1

1

9.1%

4.5

Joe Burrow

18

9.7%

44

0

2

18.2%

2.4

Chris Evans

4

2.2%

18

0

0

0.0%

4.5

