Joe Mixon has player prop bet markets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Mixon's Cincinnati Bengals (5-2) and the New York Jets (1-5) go toe-to-toe in a Week 8 matchup from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mixon has churned out a team-high 539 rushing yards (77.0 per game) and scored four touchdowns.

He also averages 12.9 receiving yards per game, grabbing 13 passes for 90 yards and one touchdown.

He has handled 123, or 66.1%, of his team's 186 rushing attempts this season.

The Bengals have run 53.4% passing plays and 46.6% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 4 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 4 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. New York

In his one career matchup against the Jets, Mixon finished with 44 rushing yards, 30.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Mixon ran for a touchdown in that game against the Jets.

The Jets give up 127.5 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 25th-ranked rush defense.

This season the Jets have conceded 11 rushing TDs. They are ranked 31st in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Ravens, Mixon rushed for 59 yards on 12 carries (averaging 4.9 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown.

Over his last three games, Mixon has rushed for 186 yards (62.0 per game) on 40 carries with two touchdowns.

He's also caught six passes for 61 yards (20.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Joe Mixon 123 66.1% 539 4 6 54.5% 4.4 Samaje Perine 31 16.7% 139 1 1 9.1% 4.5 Joe Burrow 18 9.7% 44 0 2 18.2% 2.4 Chris Evans 4 2.2% 18 0 0 0.0% 4.5

