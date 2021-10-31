Publish date:
Joe Mixon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Cincinnati vs. New York
Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds
Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mixon has churned out a team-high 539 rushing yards (77.0 per game) and scored four touchdowns.
- He also averages 12.9 receiving yards per game, grabbing 13 passes for 90 yards and one touchdown.
- He has handled 123, or 66.1%, of his team's 186 rushing attempts this season.
- The Bengals have run 53.4% passing plays and 46.6% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
4
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
4
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. New York
- In his one career matchup against the Jets, Mixon finished with 44 rushing yards, 30.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Mixon ran for a touchdown in that game against the Jets.
- The Jets give up 127.5 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 25th-ranked rush defense.
- This season the Jets have conceded 11 rushing TDs. They are ranked 31st in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Ravens, Mixon rushed for 59 yards on 12 carries (averaging 4.9 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown.
- Over his last three games, Mixon has rushed for 186 yards (62.0 per game) on 40 carries with two touchdowns.
- He's also caught six passes for 61 yards (20.3 per game) and one touchdown.
Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Joe Mixon
123
66.1%
539
4
6
54.5%
4.4
Samaje Perine
31
16.7%
139
1
1
9.1%
4.5
Joe Burrow
18
9.7%
44
0
2
18.2%
2.4
Chris Evans
4
2.2%
18
0
0
0.0%
4.5
