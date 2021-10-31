Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
Jonathan Taylor Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Indianapolis vs. Tennessee

Author:

Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Jonathan Taylor, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC South foes meet in Week 8 when Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts (3-4) take the field against the Tennessee Titans (5-2) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Indianapolis' top rusher, Taylor, has carried the ball 105 times for 579 yards (82.7 per game), with five touchdowns.
  • He also has 213 receiving yards (30.4 per game) on 18 catches, with one TD.
  • He has received 105 of his team's 192 carries this season (54.7%).
  • The Colts, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 53.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 46.2% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

3

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

4

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • Taylor has averaged 38 rushing yards per game in his two career matchups against the Titans, 39.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Taylor has not rushed for a touchdown against the Titans.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Titans are ninth in the NFL, giving up 103.3 yards per game.
  • The Colts are up against the NFL's 20th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (seven this year).

Recent Performances

  • Taylor put together a 107-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the 49ers, carrying the ball 18 times (averaging 5.9 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown.
  • Taylor has 305 rushing yards on 47 attempts (101.7 yards per carry) and four touchdowns in his last three games.
  • Taylor also has seven catches for 132 yards (44.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Jonathan Taylor

105

54.7%

579

5

34

72.3%

5.5

Nyheim Hines

34

17.7%

115

1

5

10.6%

3.4

Marlon Mack

28

14.6%

101

0

2

4.3%

3.6

Carson Wentz

22

11.5%

97

1

6

12.8%

4.4

