Jonathan Taylor Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Indianapolis vs. Tennessee
Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds
Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Indianapolis' top rusher, Taylor, has carried the ball 105 times for 579 yards (82.7 per game), with five touchdowns.
- He also has 213 receiving yards (30.4 per game) on 18 catches, with one TD.
- He has received 105 of his team's 192 carries this season (54.7%).
- The Colts, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 53.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 46.2% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
3
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
4
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- Taylor has averaged 38 rushing yards per game in his two career matchups against the Titans, 39.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Taylor has not rushed for a touchdown against the Titans.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Titans are ninth in the NFL, giving up 103.3 yards per game.
- The Colts are up against the NFL's 20th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (seven this year).
Recent Performances
- Taylor put together a 107-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the 49ers, carrying the ball 18 times (averaging 5.9 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown.
- Taylor has 305 rushing yards on 47 attempts (101.7 yards per carry) and four touchdowns in his last three games.
- Taylor also has seven catches for 132 yards (44.0 per game) and one touchdown.
Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Jonathan Taylor
105
54.7%
579
5
34
72.3%
5.5
Nyheim Hines
34
17.7%
115
1
5
10.6%
3.4
Marlon Mack
28
14.6%
101
0
2
4.3%
3.6
Carson Wentz
22
11.5%
97
1
6
12.8%
4.4
