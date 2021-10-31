Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Jonathan Taylor, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC South foes meet in Week 8 when Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts (3-4) take the field against the Tennessee Titans (5-2) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Indianapolis' top rusher, Taylor, has carried the ball 105 times for 579 yards (82.7 per game), with five touchdowns.

He also has 213 receiving yards (30.4 per game) on 18 catches, with one TD.

He has received 105 of his team's 192 carries this season (54.7%).

The Colts, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 53.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 46.2% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 4 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Tennessee

Taylor has averaged 38 rushing yards per game in his two career matchups against the Titans, 39.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Taylor has not rushed for a touchdown against the Titans.

In terms of defending against the run, the Titans are ninth in the NFL, giving up 103.3 yards per game.

The Colts are up against the NFL's 20th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (seven this year).

Recent Performances

Taylor put together a 107-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the 49ers, carrying the ball 18 times (averaging 5.9 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown.

Taylor has 305 rushing yards on 47 attempts (101.7 yards per carry) and four touchdowns in his last three games.

Taylor also has seven catches for 132 yards (44.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Jonathan Taylor 105 54.7% 579 5 34 72.3% 5.5 Nyheim Hines 34 17.7% 115 1 5 10.6% 3.4 Marlon Mack 28 14.6% 101 0 2 4.3% 3.6 Carson Wentz 22 11.5% 97 1 6 12.8% 4.4

