Publish date:
Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Buffalo vs. Miami
Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds
Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year, Allen has collected 1,723 passing yards (287.2 yards per game) while going 149-for-230 (64.8% completion percentage) and throwing 15 touchdowns and three interceptions.
- He's also contributed on the ground, with 214 rushing yards (35.7 ypg) on 44 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- The Bills, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.4% of the time while running the ball 43.6% of the time.
- Allen has attempted 49 of his 230 passes in the red zone, accounting for 53.3% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
3
1+ Pass TDs
6
2+ Pass TDs
5
1+ Rush TDs
6
Matchup vs. Miami
- In seven matchups against the Dolphins, Allen averaged 247.3 passing yards per game, 37.2 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
- Allen threw multiple touchdown passes in each of those games against the Dolphins.
- The Dolphins have the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 311.6 yards per game through the air.
- At 2.1 passing TDs allowed per game, the Dolphins defense is ranked 27th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 6 matchup with the Titans, Allen completed 74.5% of his pass attempts for 353 yards, while tossing three touchdowns with one interception.
- He also tacked on 26 yards on nine carries without a touchdown.
- Allen has 916 passing yards (305.3 ypg) to lead Buffalo, completing 68% of his throws and tossing eight touchdown passes with two interceptions over his last three games.
- He's added 126 rushing yards on 26 carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 42.0 yards per game.
Allen's Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Stefon Diggs
58
25.0%
37
463
2
12
24.5%
Emmanuel Sanders
39
16.8%
24
413
4
6
12.2%
Cole Beasley
43
18.5%
33
303
1
7
14.3%
