October 31, 2021
Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Buffalo vs. Miami

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Josh Allen for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC East opponents meet in Week 8 when Allen and the Buffalo Bills (4-2) take on the Miami Dolphins (1-6) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year, Allen has collected 1,723 passing yards (287.2 yards per game) while going 149-for-230 (64.8% completion percentage) and throwing 15 touchdowns and three interceptions.
  • He's also contributed on the ground, with 214 rushing yards (35.7 ypg) on 44 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
  • The Bills, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.4% of the time while running the ball 43.6% of the time.
  • Allen has attempted 49 of his 230 passes in the red zone, accounting for 53.3% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

3

1+ Pass TDs

6

2+ Pass TDs

5

1+ Rush TDs

6

Matchup vs. Miami

  • In seven matchups against the Dolphins, Allen averaged 247.3 passing yards per game, 37.2 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Allen threw multiple touchdown passes in each of those games against the Dolphins.
  • The Dolphins have the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 311.6 yards per game through the air.
  • At 2.1 passing TDs allowed per game, the Dolphins defense is ranked 27th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 6 matchup with the Titans, Allen completed 74.5% of his pass attempts for 353 yards, while tossing three touchdowns with one interception.
  • He also tacked on 26 yards on nine carries without a touchdown.
  • Allen has 916 passing yards (305.3 ypg) to lead Buffalo, completing 68% of his throws and tossing eight touchdown passes with two interceptions over his last three games.
  • He's added 126 rushing yards on 26 carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 42.0 yards per game.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Stefon Diggs

58

25.0%

37

463

2

12

24.5%

Emmanuel Sanders

39

16.8%

24

413

4

6

12.2%

Cole Beasley

43

18.5%

33

303

1

7

14.3%

