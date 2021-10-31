In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Josh Allen for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC East opponents meet in Week 8 when Allen and the Buffalo Bills (4-2) take on the Miami Dolphins (1-6) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year, Allen has collected 1,723 passing yards (287.2 yards per game) while going 149-for-230 (64.8% completion percentage) and throwing 15 touchdowns and three interceptions.

He's also contributed on the ground, with 214 rushing yards (35.7 ypg) on 44 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The Bills, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.4% of the time while running the ball 43.6% of the time.

Allen has attempted 49 of his 230 passes in the red zone, accounting for 53.3% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 3 1+ Pass TDs 6 2+ Pass TDs 5 1+ Rush TDs 6

Matchup vs. Miami

In seven matchups against the Dolphins, Allen averaged 247.3 passing yards per game, 37.2 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.

Allen threw multiple touchdown passes in each of those games against the Dolphins.

The Dolphins have the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 311.6 yards per game through the air.

At 2.1 passing TDs allowed per game, the Dolphins defense is ranked 27th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In his Week 6 matchup with the Titans, Allen completed 74.5% of his pass attempts for 353 yards, while tossing three touchdowns with one interception.

He also tacked on 26 yards on nine carries without a touchdown.

Allen has 916 passing yards (305.3 ypg) to lead Buffalo, completing 68% of his throws and tossing eight touchdown passes with two interceptions over his last three games.

He's added 126 rushing yards on 26 carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 42.0 yards per game.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Stefon Diggs 58 25.0% 37 463 2 12 24.5% Emmanuel Sanders 39 16.8% 24 413 4 6 12.2% Cole Beasley 43 18.5% 33 303 1 7 14.3%

