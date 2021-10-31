Publish date:
Justin Herbert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Los Angeles vs. New England
Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds
Justin Herbert Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Herbert has passed for 1,771 yards (295.2 per game) while completing 65.4% of his passes (161-for-246), with 14 touchdowns and four interceptions.
- He's also contributed in the ground game, with 72 rushing yards (12.0 ypg) on 21 carries with one rushing touchdown.
- The Chargers, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 64.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 36.0% of the time.
- Herbert has thrown 30 passes in the red zone this season, 44.8% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
6
2+ Pass TDs
3
1+ Rush TDs
6
Matchup vs. New England
- In one matchup against the Patriots, Herbert threw for 209 passing yards, 83.5 yards fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Herbert did not throw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Patriots.
- The Patriots have the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 259.9 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Patriots defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Herbert put together a 195-yard performance against the Ravens in Week 6, completing 56.4% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown with one interception.
- He added two carries for 12 yards, averaging six yards per carry.
- Herbert has thrown for 815 passing yards over his last three games (271.7 per game) and has a 60.8% completion percentage (73-of-120), throwing eight touchdown passes with one interception.
- He also has 45 rushing yards on nine carries (plus one rushing touchdown), averaging 15.0 yards per game on the ground.
Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Williams
56
22.7%
33
498
6
5
16.7%
Keenan Allen
58
23.5%
39
419
1
9
30.0%
Austin Ekeler
32
13.0%
27
242
3
4
13.3%
