Justin Herbert will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) square off against the New England Patriots (3-4) in Week 8 at SoFi Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Herbert has passed for 1,771 yards (295.2 per game) while completing 65.4% of his passes (161-for-246), with 14 touchdowns and four interceptions.

He's also contributed in the ground game, with 72 rushing yards (12.0 ypg) on 21 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The Chargers, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 64.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 36.0% of the time.

Herbert has thrown 30 passes in the red zone this season, 44.8% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Herbert's matchup with the Patriots.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 6 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 6

Matchup vs. New England

In one matchup against the Patriots, Herbert threw for 209 passing yards, 83.5 yards fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Herbert did not throw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Patriots.

The Patriots have the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 259.9 yards per game through the air.

At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Patriots defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Herbert put together a 195-yard performance against the Ravens in Week 6, completing 56.4% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown with one interception.

He added two carries for 12 yards, averaging six yards per carry.

Herbert has thrown for 815 passing yards over his last three games (271.7 per game) and has a 60.8% completion percentage (73-of-120), throwing eight touchdown passes with one interception.

He also has 45 rushing yards on nine carries (plus one rushing touchdown), averaging 15.0 yards per game on the ground.

Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Williams 56 22.7% 33 498 6 5 16.7% Keenan Allen 58 23.5% 39 419 1 9 30.0% Austin Ekeler 32 13.0% 27 242 3 4 13.3%

Powered By Data Skrive