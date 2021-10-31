Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
Publish date:

Justin Herbert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Los Angeles vs. New England

Author:

Justin Herbert will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) square off against the New England Patriots (3-4) in Week 8 at SoFi Stadium.

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Herbert has passed for 1,771 yards (295.2 per game) while completing 65.4% of his passes (161-for-246), with 14 touchdowns and four interceptions.
  • He's also contributed in the ground game, with 72 rushing yards (12.0 ypg) on 21 carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • The Chargers, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 64.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 36.0% of the time.
  • Herbert has thrown 30 passes in the red zone this season, 44.8% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

6

2+ Pass TDs

3

1+ Rush TDs

6

Matchup vs. New England

  • In one matchup against the Patriots, Herbert threw for 209 passing yards, 83.5 yards fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Herbert did not throw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Patriots.
  • The Patriots have the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 259.9 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Patriots defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Herbert put together a 195-yard performance against the Ravens in Week 6, completing 56.4% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown with one interception.
  • He added two carries for 12 yards, averaging six yards per carry.
  • Herbert has thrown for 815 passing yards over his last three games (271.7 per game) and has a 60.8% completion percentage (73-of-120), throwing eight touchdown passes with one interception.
  • He also has 45 rushing yards on nine carries (plus one rushing touchdown), averaging 15.0 yards per game on the ground.

Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mike Williams

56

22.7%

33

498

6

5

16.7%

Keenan Allen

58

23.5%

39

419

1

9

30.0%

Austin Ekeler

32

13.0%

27

242

3

4

13.3%

