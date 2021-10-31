Publish date:
Justin Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Minnesota vs. Dallas
Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Odds
Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Jefferson has 41 receptions (on 59 targets) for a team-high 542 receiving yards (90.3 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Jefferson has been the target of 24.6% (59 total) of his team's 240 passing attempts this season.
- With six targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 25.0% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.
- The Vikings have run 58.5% passing plays and 41.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Dallas
- Jefferson's 86 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Cowboys are 0.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Jefferson caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Cowboys.
- The Cowboys are conceding 311.2 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.
- The Cowboys have surrendered 12 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 17th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 6 matchup with the Panthers, Jefferson reeled in eight passes for 80 yards while being targeted 14 times.
- Jefferson has collected 288 receiving yards (96.0 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 21 passes on 29 targets over his last three games.
Jefferson's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Justin Jefferson
59
24.6%
41
542
3
6
25.0%
Adam Thielen
50
20.8%
37
393
5
6
25.0%
K.J. Osborn
35
14.6%
26
311
2
2
8.3%
Tyler Conklin
30
12.5%
22
240
1
4
16.7%
