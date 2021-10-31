Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
Justin Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Minnesota vs. Dallas

Author:

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Justin Jefferson and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:20 PM ET on NBC. Jefferson's Minnesota Vikings (3-3) and the Dallas Cowboys (5-1) face off in a Week 8 matchup from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Jefferson has 41 receptions (on 59 targets) for a team-high 542 receiving yards (90.3 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • Jefferson has been the target of 24.6% (59 total) of his team's 240 passing attempts this season.
  • With six targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 25.0% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Vikings have run 58.5% passing plays and 41.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • Jefferson's 86 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Cowboys are 0.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Jefferson caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Cowboys.
  • The Cowboys are conceding 311.2 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Cowboys have surrendered 12 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 17th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 6 matchup with the Panthers, Jefferson reeled in eight passes for 80 yards while being targeted 14 times.
  • Jefferson has collected 288 receiving yards (96.0 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 21 passes on 29 targets over his last three games.

Jefferson's Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Justin Jefferson

59

24.6%

41

542

3

6

25.0%

Adam Thielen

50

20.8%

37

393

5

6

25.0%

K.J. Osborn

35

14.6%

26

311

2

2

8.3%

Tyler Conklin

30

12.5%

22

240

1

4

16.7%

