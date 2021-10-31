Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Justin Jefferson and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:20 PM ET on NBC. Jefferson's Minnesota Vikings (3-3) and the Dallas Cowboys (5-1) face off in a Week 8 matchup from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Jefferson has 41 receptions (on 59 targets) for a team-high 542 receiving yards (90.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

Jefferson has been the target of 24.6% (59 total) of his team's 240 passing attempts this season.

With six targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 25.0% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.

The Vikings have run 58.5% passing plays and 41.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jefferson's matchup with the Cowboys.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Dallas

Jefferson's 86 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Cowboys are 0.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Jefferson caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Cowboys.

The Cowboys are conceding 311.2 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.

The Cowboys have surrendered 12 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 17th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In his Week 6 matchup with the Panthers, Jefferson reeled in eight passes for 80 yards while being targeted 14 times.

Jefferson has collected 288 receiving yards (96.0 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 21 passes on 29 targets over his last three games.

Jefferson's Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Justin Jefferson 59 24.6% 41 542 3 6 25.0% Adam Thielen 50 20.8% 37 393 5 6 25.0% K.J. Osborn 35 14.6% 26 311 2 2 8.3% Tyler Conklin 30 12.5% 22 240 1 4 16.7%

Powered By Data Skrive