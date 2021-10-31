In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about K.J. Osborn and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:20 PM ET on NBC. Osborn and the Minnesota Vikings (3-3) square off against the Dallas Cowboys (5-1) in Week 8 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Odds

K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Osborn's stat line this year shows 26 catches for 311 yards and two touchdowns. He puts up 51.8 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 35 times.

Osborn has been the target of 35 of his team's 240 passing attempts this season, or 14.6% of the target share.

Osborn (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 8.3% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.

The Vikings have run 58.5% passing plays and 41.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Dallas

In his one matchup against the Cowboys, Osborn's zero receiving yards total is 35.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (35.5).

Osborn did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Cowboys.

This week Osborn will face the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense (311.2 yards allowed per game).

The Cowboys have surrendered 12 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 17th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In his Week 6 matchup with the Panthers, Osborn grabbed six passes for 78 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted seven times.

Osborn's 12 receptions have gotten him 118 yards (39.3 per game) and one touchdown over his last three outings. He was targeted 18 times.

Osborn's Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % K.J. Osborn 35 14.6% 26 311 2 2 8.3% Justin Jefferson 59 24.6% 41 542 3 6 25.0% Adam Thielen 50 20.8% 37 393 5 6 25.0% Tyler Conklin 30 12.5% 22 240 1 4 16.7%

