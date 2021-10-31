Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
K.J. Osborn Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Minnesota vs. Dallas

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about K.J. Osborn and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:20 PM ET on NBC. Osborn and the Minnesota Vikings (3-3) square off against the Dallas Cowboys (5-1) in Week 8 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Osborn's stat line this year shows 26 catches for 311 yards and two touchdowns. He puts up 51.8 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 35 times.
  • Osborn has been the target of 35 of his team's 240 passing attempts this season, or 14.6% of the target share.
  • Osborn (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 8.3% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Vikings have run 58.5% passing plays and 41.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • In his one matchup against the Cowboys, Osborn's zero receiving yards total is 35.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (35.5).
  • Osborn did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Cowboys.
  • This week Osborn will face the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense (311.2 yards allowed per game).
  • The Cowboys have surrendered 12 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 17th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 6 matchup with the Panthers, Osborn grabbed six passes for 78 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted seven times.
  • Osborn's 12 receptions have gotten him 118 yards (39.3 per game) and one touchdown over his last three outings. He was targeted 18 times.

Osborn's Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

K.J. Osborn

35

14.6%

26

311

2

2

8.3%

Justin Jefferson

59

24.6%

41

542

3

6

25.0%

Adam Thielen

50

20.8%

37

393

5

6

25.0%

Tyler Conklin

30

12.5%

22

240

1

4

16.7%

