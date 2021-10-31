Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Kalif Raymond and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. This Week 8 matchup sees Raymond's Detroit Lions (0-7) take the field against the Philadelphia Eagles (2-5) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Odds

Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Raymond has put together a 334-yard season on 26 catches with two touchdowns so far. He has been targeted 39 times and averages 47.7 receiving yards.

Raymond has been the target of 14.1% (39 total) of his team's 276 passing attempts this season.

With three targets in the red zone this season, Raymond has been on the receiving end of 10.0% of his team's 30 red zone pass attempts.

The Lions have thrown the ball in 62.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Raymond had zero receiving yards in one career matchup against the Eagles, 45.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (45.5).

Raymond did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Eagles.

The 236.4 yards per game the Eagles are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.

The Eagles' defense is 22nd in the league, conceding 2.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Rams last week, Raymond was targeted eight times and totaled 115 yards on six receptions.

Raymond has grabbed 12 passes (on 17 targets) for 152 yards (50.7 per game) during his last three games.

Raymond's Detroit Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kalif Raymond 39 14.1% 26 334 2 3 10.0% D'Andre Swift 52 18.8% 42 391 2 6 20.0% T.J. Hockenson 53 19.2% 38 359 2 5 16.7% Amon-Ra St. Brown 33 12.0% 24 204 0 4 13.3%

