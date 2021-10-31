Publish date:
Kalif Raymond Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Detroit vs. Philadelphia
Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Odds
Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Raymond has put together a 334-yard season on 26 catches with two touchdowns so far. He has been targeted 39 times and averages 47.7 receiving yards.
- Raymond has been the target of 14.1% (39 total) of his team's 276 passing attempts this season.
- With three targets in the red zone this season, Raymond has been on the receiving end of 10.0% of his team's 30 red zone pass attempts.
- The Lions have thrown the ball in 62.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- Raymond had zero receiving yards in one career matchup against the Eagles, 45.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (45.5).
- Raymond did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Eagles.
- The 236.4 yards per game the Eagles are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.
- The Eagles' defense is 22nd in the league, conceding 2.0 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Rams last week, Raymond was targeted eight times and totaled 115 yards on six receptions.
- Raymond has grabbed 12 passes (on 17 targets) for 152 yards (50.7 per game) during his last three games.
Raymond's Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kalif Raymond
39
14.1%
26
334
2
3
10.0%
D'Andre Swift
52
18.8%
42
391
2
6
20.0%
T.J. Hockenson
53
19.2%
38
359
2
5
16.7%
Amon-Ra St. Brown
33
12.0%
24
204
0
4
13.3%
