October 31, 2021
Kalif Raymond Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Detroit vs. Philadelphia

Author:

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Kalif Raymond and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. This Week 8 matchup sees Raymond's Detroit Lions (0-7) take the field against the Philadelphia Eagles (2-5) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Raymond has put together a 334-yard season on 26 catches with two touchdowns so far. He has been targeted 39 times and averages 47.7 receiving yards.
  • Raymond has been the target of 14.1% (39 total) of his team's 276 passing attempts this season.
  • With three targets in the red zone this season, Raymond has been on the receiving end of 10.0% of his team's 30 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Lions have thrown the ball in 62.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • Raymond had zero receiving yards in one career matchup against the Eagles, 45.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (45.5).
  • Raymond did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Eagles.
  • The 236.4 yards per game the Eagles are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Eagles' defense is 22nd in the league, conceding 2.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Rams last week, Raymond was targeted eight times and totaled 115 yards on six receptions.
  • Raymond has grabbed 12 passes (on 17 targets) for 152 yards (50.7 per game) during his last three games.

Raymond's Detroit Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kalif Raymond

39

14.1%

26

334

2

3

10.0%

D'Andre Swift

52

18.8%

42

391

2

6

20.0%

T.J. Hockenson

53

19.2%

38

359

2

5

16.7%

Amon-Ra St. Brown

33

12.0%

24

204

0

4

13.3%

