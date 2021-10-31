The New York Giants (2-5) are double-digit, 10-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Monday, November 1, 2021 against the Kansas City Chiefs (3-4). The over/under is set at 52.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Giants

Over/under insights

Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the current 52-point total in six of eight games this season.

New York's games have gone over 52 points in two opportunities this season.

Monday's over/under is 5.2 points higher than the combined 46.8 PPG average of the two teams.

The 54.7 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 2.7 more than the 52 over/under in this contest.

Chiefs games this season feature an average total of 54.8 points, a number 2.8 points higher than Monday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Giants have averaged a total of 45.3 points, 6.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Chiefs stats and trends

Kansas City has covered the spread twice this season.

Kansas City's games this year have gone over the point total four times in eight opportunities (50%).

The Chiefs put up 26.9 points per game, comparable to the 25.7 per contest the Giants give up.

Kansas City is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 25.7 points.

The Chiefs rack up 49.0 more yards per game (417.7) than the Giants allow per matchup (368.7).

In games that Kansas City picks up more than 368.7 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Chiefs have turned the ball over 17 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Giants have forced (9).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Kansas City's matchup with the Giants.

Giants stats and trends

New York is 3-4-0 against the spread this season.

New York's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Giants average 9.1 fewer points per game (19.9) than the Chiefs surrender (29.0).

The Giants rack up 352.3 yards per game, 52.3 fewer yards than the 404.6 the Chiefs give up.

The Giants have turned the ball over nine times this season, two more turnovers than the Chiefs have forced (7).

Home and road insights

Kansas City has not covered the spread at home, and is 1-3 overall there, this year.

This season, in four home games, Kansas City has hit the over twice.

The average point total in Chiefs home games this season is 55.0 points, 3.0 more than this contest's over/under (52).

New York has two wins against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, away from home.

New York has hit the over in all three of their away games this season.

Giants away games this season average 45.5 total points, 6.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (52).

Powered by Data Skrive.