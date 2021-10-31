Publish date:
Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Giants NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Chiefs vs. Giants
Over/under insights
- Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the current 52-point total in six of eight games this season.
- New York's games have gone over 52 points in two opportunities this season.
- Monday's over/under is 5.2 points higher than the combined 46.8 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 54.7 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 2.7 more than the 52 over/under in this contest.
- Chiefs games this season feature an average total of 54.8 points, a number 2.8 points higher than Monday's over/under.
- In 2020, games involving the Giants have averaged a total of 45.3 points, 6.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Chiefs stats and trends
- Kansas City has covered the spread twice this season.
- Kansas City's games this year have gone over the point total four times in eight opportunities (50%).
- The Chiefs put up 26.9 points per game, comparable to the 25.7 per contest the Giants give up.
- Kansas City is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 25.7 points.
- The Chiefs rack up 49.0 more yards per game (417.7) than the Giants allow per matchup (368.7).
- In games that Kansas City picks up more than 368.7 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- The Chiefs have turned the ball over 17 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Giants have forced (9).
Giants stats and trends
- New York is 3-4-0 against the spread this season.
- New York's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
- The Giants average 9.1 fewer points per game (19.9) than the Chiefs surrender (29.0).
- The Giants rack up 352.3 yards per game, 52.3 fewer yards than the 404.6 the Chiefs give up.
- The Giants have turned the ball over nine times this season, two more turnovers than the Chiefs have forced (7).
Home and road insights
- Kansas City has not covered the spread at home, and is 1-3 overall there, this year.
- This season, in four home games, Kansas City has hit the over twice.
- The average point total in Chiefs home games this season is 55.0 points, 3.0 more than this contest's over/under (52).
- New York has two wins against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, away from home.
- New York has hit the over in all three of their away games this season.
- Giants away games this season average 45.5 total points, 6.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (52).
