October 31, 2021
Keenan Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Los Angeles vs. New England

There will be player prop bet markets available for Keenan Allen before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 8 matchup sees Allen's Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) square off against the New England Patriots (3-4) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Keenan Allen Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Allen has caught 39 passes on 58 targets for 419 yards and one touchdown, averaging 69.8 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 23.5% of the 247 passes thrown by his team have gone Allen's way.
  • Allen has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 30.0% of his team's 30 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chargers, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 64.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 36.0% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. New England

  • Against the Patriots, Allen has averaged 61.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups, 4.2 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In three matchups, Allen has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Patriots.
  • Note: Allen's stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.
  • The Patriots are giving up 259.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 10 passing TDs conceded this season, the Patriots defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 6 matchup with the Ravens, Allen caught five passes for 50 yards while being targeted five times.
  • Over his last three outings, Allen has caught 18 passes for 161 yards. He was targeted 25 times, and averaged 53.7 yards per game.

Allen's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Keenan Allen

58

23.5%

39

419

1

9

30.0%

Mike Williams

56

22.7%

33

498

6

5

16.7%

Austin Ekeler

32

13.0%

27

242

3

4

13.3%

Jared Cook

33

13.4%

21

235

2

5

16.7%

