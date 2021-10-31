Publish date:
Keenan Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Los Angeles vs. New England
Keenan Allen Prop Bet Odds
Keenan Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Allen has caught 39 passes on 58 targets for 419 yards and one touchdown, averaging 69.8 yards per game.
- So far this season, 23.5% of the 247 passes thrown by his team have gone Allen's way.
- Allen has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 30.0% of his team's 30 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chargers, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 64.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 36.0% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. New England
- Against the Patriots, Allen has averaged 61.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups, 4.2 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In three matchups, Allen has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Patriots.
- Note: Allen's stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.
- The Patriots are giving up 259.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.
- With 10 passing TDs conceded this season, the Patriots defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 6 matchup with the Ravens, Allen caught five passes for 50 yards while being targeted five times.
- Over his last three outings, Allen has caught 18 passes for 161 yards. He was targeted 25 times, and averaged 53.7 yards per game.
Allen's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Keenan Allen
58
23.5%
39
419
1
9
30.0%
Mike Williams
56
22.7%
33
498
6
5
16.7%
Austin Ekeler
32
13.0%
27
242
3
4
13.3%
Jared Cook
33
13.4%
21
235
2
5
16.7%
