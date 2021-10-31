There will be player prop bet markets available for Keenan Allen before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 8 matchup sees Allen's Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) square off against the New England Patriots (3-4) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Keenan Allen Prop Bet Odds

Keenan Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Allen has caught 39 passes on 58 targets for 419 yards and one touchdown, averaging 69.8 yards per game.

So far this season, 23.5% of the 247 passes thrown by his team have gone Allen's way.

Allen has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 30.0% of his team's 30 red zone pass attempts.

The Chargers, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 64.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 36.0% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New England

Against the Patriots, Allen has averaged 61.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups, 4.2 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In three matchups, Allen has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Patriots.

Note: Allen's stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.

The Patriots are giving up 259.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.

With 10 passing TDs conceded this season, the Patriots defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In his Week 6 matchup with the Ravens, Allen caught five passes for 50 yards while being targeted five times.

Over his last three outings, Allen has caught 18 passes for 161 yards. He was targeted 25 times, and averaged 53.7 yards per game.

Allen's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Keenan Allen 58 23.5% 39 419 1 9 30.0% Mike Williams 56 22.7% 33 498 6 5 16.7% Austin Ekeler 32 13.0% 27 242 3 4 13.3% Jared Cook 33 13.4% 21 235 2 5 16.7%

