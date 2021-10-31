The Kent State Golden Flashes (4-4, 0-0 MAC) are 4.5-point favorites at home at Dix Stadium against the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-2, 0-0 MAC) on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Both squads feature high-powered rushing attacks, with the Golden Flashes 17th in rushing yards per game, and the Huskies eighth. The point total is set at 66.

Odds for Kent State vs. Northern Illinois

Over/Under Insights

Kent State and its opponents have gone over the current 66-point total in three of eight games (37.5%) this season.

In 37.5% of Northern Illinois' games this season (3/8), the teams combined to score more than Wednesday's over/under of 66.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 58.9, is 7.1 points fewer than Wednesday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 1.1 points greater than the 64.9 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Golden Flashes games have an average total of 65.4 points this season, 0.6 fewer than Wednesday's over/under.

The 54.1 PPG average total in Huskies games this season is 11.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Kent State Stats and Trends

Kent State has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.

The Golden Flashes are 3-1 ATS when favored by 4.5 points or more this season.

Kent State's games this year have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).

The Golden Flashes score just 2.4 fewer points per game (29.1) than the Huskies surrender (31.5).

Kent State is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 31.5 points.

The Golden Flashes collect 450.5 yards per game, 30.1 more yards than the 420.4 the Huskies allow per matchup.

Kent State is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team piles up more than 420.4 yards.

The Golden Flashes have turned the ball over five times this season, one fewer than the Huskies have forced (6).

Northern Illinois Stats and Trends

In Northern Illinois' eight games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

So far this year, the Huskies have been installed as underdogs by a 4.5-point margin or more five times and are 3-1-1 ATS in those matchups.

Northern Illinois has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this season (four times in eight games with a set point total).

This season the Huskies score 3.6 fewer points per game (29.8) than the Golden Flashes surrender (33.4).

Northern Illinois is 2-1-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team records more than 33.4 points.

The Huskies average 79.6 fewer yards per game (394.8) than the Golden Flashes give up per contest (474.4).

In games that Northern Illinois piles up more than 474.4 yards, the team is 2-0-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Huskies have turned the ball over 10 times, nine fewer times than the Golden Flashes have forced turnovers (19).

Season Stats