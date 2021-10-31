Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
Khalil Herbert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Chicago vs. San Francisco

Author:

Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Khalil Herbert, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. This Week 8 matchup sees Herbert's Chicago Bears (3-4) hit the field against the San Francisco 49ers (2-4) at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Khalil Herbert Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Herbert has rushed for 279 yards on 58 carries (39.9 ypg), with one touchdown.
  • He's also caught seven passes for 48 yards (6.9 per game).
  • His team has rushed the ball 204 times this season, and he's carried 58 of those attempts (28.4%).
  • The Bears, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 47.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 53.0% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

1

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

1

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • Conceding 119.0 rushing yards per game, the 49ers have the 20th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • This season the 49ers are ranked 22nd in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (eight).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, Herbert rushed for 100 yards on 18 carries (averaging 5.6 yards per carry).
  • He tacked on 33 yards on five receptions.
  • Over his last three outings, Herbert has rushed for 272 yards (90.7 per game) on 55 carries with one touchdown.
  • He also has seven catches for 48 yards (16.0 per game).

Herbert's Chicago Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Khalil Herbert

58

28.4%

279

1

5

17.2%

4.8

David Montgomery

69

33.8%

309

3

10

34.5%

4.5

Damien Williams

35

17.2%

142

2

8

27.6%

4.1

Justin Fields

34

16.7%

140

1

3

10.3%

4.1

