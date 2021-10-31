Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Khalil Herbert, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. This Week 8 matchup sees Herbert's Chicago Bears (3-4) hit the field against the San Francisco 49ers (2-4) at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Khalil Herbert Prop Bet Odds

Khalil Herbert Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Herbert has rushed for 279 yards on 58 carries (39.9 ypg), with one touchdown.

He's also caught seven passes for 48 yards (6.9 per game).

His team has rushed the ball 204 times this season, and he's carried 58 of those attempts (28.4%).

The Bears, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 47.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 53.0% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 1 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Conceding 119.0 rushing yards per game, the 49ers have the 20th-ranked run defense in the NFL.

This season the 49ers are ranked 22nd in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (eight).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, Herbert rushed for 100 yards on 18 carries (averaging 5.6 yards per carry).

He tacked on 33 yards on five receptions.

Over his last three outings, Herbert has rushed for 272 yards (90.7 per game) on 55 carries with one touchdown.

He also has seven catches for 48 yards (16.0 per game).

Herbert's Chicago Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Khalil Herbert 58 28.4% 279 1 5 17.2% 4.8 David Montgomery 69 33.8% 309 3 10 34.5% 4.5 Damien Williams 35 17.2% 142 2 8 27.6% 4.1 Justin Fields 34 16.7% 140 1 3 10.3% 4.1

