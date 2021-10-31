Publish date:
Khalil Herbert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Chicago vs. San Francisco
Khalil Herbert Prop Bet Odds
Khalil Herbert Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Herbert has rushed for 279 yards on 58 carries (39.9 ypg), with one touchdown.
- He's also caught seven passes for 48 yards (6.9 per game).
- His team has rushed the ball 204 times this season, and he's carried 58 of those attempts (28.4%).
- The Bears, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 47.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 53.0% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
1
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
1
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Conceding 119.0 rushing yards per game, the 49ers have the 20th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
- This season the 49ers are ranked 22nd in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (eight).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, Herbert rushed for 100 yards on 18 carries (averaging 5.6 yards per carry).
- He tacked on 33 yards on five receptions.
- Over his last three outings, Herbert has rushed for 272 yards (90.7 per game) on 55 carries with one touchdown.
- He also has seven catches for 48 yards (16.0 per game).
Herbert's Chicago Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Khalil Herbert
58
28.4%
279
1
5
17.2%
4.8
David Montgomery
69
33.8%
309
3
10
34.5%
4.5
Damien Williams
35
17.2%
142
2
8
27.6%
4.1
Justin Fields
34
16.7%
140
1
3
10.3%
4.1
