Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Kirk Cousins, who takes to the field at 8:20 PM ET broadcast on NBC. Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings (3-3) take on the Dallas Cowboys (5-1) in Week 8 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cousins has thrown for 1,769 yards (294.8 ypg) on 166-of-239 passing with 13 touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

He also has 57 rushing yards on eight carries, averaging 9.5 yards per game.

The Vikings have thrown the ball in 58.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.

Cousins accounts for 54.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 24 of his 239 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cousins' matchup with the Cowboys.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 6 2+ Pass TDs 4 1+ Rush TDs 6

Matchup vs. Dallas

In six matchups against the Cowboys, Cousins averaged 310.2 passing yards per game, 25.7 yards higher than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Cousins threw a touchdown pass in all of those outings against the Cowboys, while throwing multiple TDs four times.

Note: Cousins' stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.

The 311.2 yards per game the Cowboys are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.

With 12 passing TDs allowed this year, the Cowboys defense is ranked 17th in the league.

Recent Performances

In his Week 6 outing against the Panthers, Cousins had 373 yards while completing 68.8% of his passes, while tossing three touchdowns.

Cousins tacked on 16 yards on two carries, averaging eight yards per carry.

Cousins has 851 passing yards (283.7 ypg), completing 65% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes and two interceptions over his last three games.

Cousins' Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Justin Jefferson 59 24.6% 41 542 3 6 25.0% Adam Thielen 50 20.8% 37 393 5 6 25.0% K.J. Osborn 35 14.6% 26 311 2 2 8.3%

Powered By Data Skrive