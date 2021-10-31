Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
Kirk Cousins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Minnesota vs. Dallas

Author:

Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Kirk Cousins, who takes to the field at 8:20 PM ET broadcast on NBC. Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings (3-3) take on the Dallas Cowboys (5-1) in Week 8 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cousins has thrown for 1,769 yards (294.8 ypg) on 166-of-239 passing with 13 touchdowns and two interceptions this season.
  • He also has 57 rushing yards on eight carries, averaging 9.5 yards per game.
  • The Vikings have thrown the ball in 58.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Cousins accounts for 54.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 24 of his 239 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

6

2+ Pass TDs

4

1+ Rush TDs

6

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • In six matchups against the Cowboys, Cousins averaged 310.2 passing yards per game, 25.7 yards higher than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Cousins threw a touchdown pass in all of those outings against the Cowboys, while throwing multiple TDs four times.
  • Note: Cousins' stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.
  • The 311.2 yards per game the Cowboys are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 12 passing TDs allowed this year, the Cowboys defense is ranked 17th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 6 outing against the Panthers, Cousins had 373 yards while completing 68.8% of his passes, while tossing three touchdowns.
  • Cousins tacked on 16 yards on two carries, averaging eight yards per carry.
  • Cousins has 851 passing yards (283.7 ypg), completing 65% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes and two interceptions over his last three games.

Cousins' Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Justin Jefferson

59

24.6%

41

542

3

6

25.0%

Adam Thielen

50

20.8%

37

393

5

6

25.0%

K.J. Osborn

35

14.6%

26

311

2

2

8.3%

