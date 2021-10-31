Publish date:
Kirk Cousins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Minnesota vs. Dallas
Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds
Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cousins has thrown for 1,769 yards (294.8 ypg) on 166-of-239 passing with 13 touchdowns and two interceptions this season.
- He also has 57 rushing yards on eight carries, averaging 9.5 yards per game.
- The Vikings have thrown the ball in 58.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.
- Cousins accounts for 54.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 24 of his 239 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
6
2+ Pass TDs
4
1+ Rush TDs
6
Matchup vs. Dallas
- In six matchups against the Cowboys, Cousins averaged 310.2 passing yards per game, 25.7 yards higher than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Cousins threw a touchdown pass in all of those outings against the Cowboys, while throwing multiple TDs four times.
- Note: Cousins' stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.
- The 311.2 yards per game the Cowboys are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.
- With 12 passing TDs allowed this year, the Cowboys defense is ranked 17th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 6 outing against the Panthers, Cousins had 373 yards while completing 68.8% of his passes, while tossing three touchdowns.
- Cousins tacked on 16 yards on two carries, averaging eight yards per carry.
- Cousins has 851 passing yards (283.7 ypg), completing 65% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes and two interceptions over his last three games.
Cousins' Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Justin Jefferson
59
24.6%
41
542
3
6
25.0%
Adam Thielen
50
20.8%
37
393
5
6
25.0%
K.J. Osborn
35
14.6%
26
311
2
2
8.3%
