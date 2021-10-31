Kyle Pitts has player props available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC South opponents hit the field in Week 8 when Pitts and the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) meet the Carolina Panthers (3-4) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Pitts has been targeted 44 times and has 31 catches, leading the Falcons with 471 yards (78.5 ypg) while also scoring one touchdown this season.

Pitts has been the target of 44 of his team's 247 passing attempts this season, or 17.8% of the target share.

Pitts has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 21.6% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.

The Falcons have run 63.0% passing plays and 37.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Carolina

The Panthers are allowing 216.4 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.

The Panthers have surrendered 11 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 12th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Pitts put together a 163-yard performance against the Dolphins last week on seven catches (23.3 yards per catch) while being targeted eight times.

During his last three games, Pitts has 20 receptions (27 targets) for 332 yards and one touchdown, averaging 110.7 yards per game.

Pitts' Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kyle Pitts 44 17.8% 31 471 1 8 21.6% Cordarrelle Patterson 36 14.6% 27 296 4 7 18.9% Calvin Ridley 52 21.1% 31 281 2 10 27.0% Hayden Hurst 19 7.7% 16 138 1 3 8.1%

