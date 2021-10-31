Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
Kyle Pitts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Atlanta vs. Carolina

Author:

Kyle Pitts has player props available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC South opponents hit the field in Week 8 when Pitts and the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) meet the Carolina Panthers (3-4) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Pitts has been targeted 44 times and has 31 catches, leading the Falcons with 471 yards (78.5 ypg) while also scoring one touchdown this season.
  • Pitts has been the target of 44 of his team's 247 passing attempts this season, or 17.8% of the target share.
  • Pitts has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 21.6% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Falcons have run 63.0% passing plays and 37.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Carolina

  • The Panthers are allowing 216.4 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
  • The Panthers have surrendered 11 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 12th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Pitts put together a 163-yard performance against the Dolphins last week on seven catches (23.3 yards per catch) while being targeted eight times.
  • During his last three games, Pitts has 20 receptions (27 targets) for 332 yards and one touchdown, averaging 110.7 yards per game.

Pitts' Atlanta Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kyle Pitts

44

17.8%

31

471

1

8

21.6%

Cordarrelle Patterson

36

14.6%

27

296

4

7

18.9%

Calvin Ridley

52

21.1%

31

281

2

10

27.0%

Hayden Hurst

19

7.7%

16

138

1

3

8.1%

Powered By Data Skrive