Publish date:
Kyle Pitts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Atlanta vs. Carolina
Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds
Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Pitts has been targeted 44 times and has 31 catches, leading the Falcons with 471 yards (78.5 ypg) while also scoring one touchdown this season.
- Pitts has been the target of 44 of his team's 247 passing attempts this season, or 17.8% of the target share.
- Pitts has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 21.6% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.
- The Falcons have run 63.0% passing plays and 37.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Carolina
- The Panthers are allowing 216.4 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
- The Panthers have surrendered 11 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 12th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Pitts put together a 163-yard performance against the Dolphins last week on seven catches (23.3 yards per catch) while being targeted eight times.
- During his last three games, Pitts has 20 receptions (27 targets) for 332 yards and one touchdown, averaging 110.7 yards per game.
Pitts' Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kyle Pitts
44
17.8%
31
471
1
8
21.6%
Cordarrelle Patterson
36
14.6%
27
296
4
7
18.9%
Calvin Ridley
52
21.1%
31
281
2
10
27.0%
Hayden Hurst
19
7.7%
16
138
1
3
8.1%
