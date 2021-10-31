In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Laviska Shenault Jr. and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:05 PM ET on CBS. This Week 8 matchup sees Shenault's Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5) square off against the Seattle Seahawks (2-5) at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Shenault's 26 receptions (on 41 targets) have netted him 306 yards (51.0 ypg).

Shenault has been the target of 19.0% (41 total) of his team's 216 passing attempts this season.

With three targets in the red zone this season, Shenault has been on the receiving end of 15.8% of his team's 19 red zone pass attempts.

The Jaguars, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.5% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 0 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Seattle

This week Shenault will face the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense (294.1 yards allowed per game).

The Seahawks' defense is 12th in the league, giving up 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In his Week 6 outing against the Dolphins, Shenault was targeted 10 times, totaling 54 yards on six receptions.

Shenault's 20 targets have resulted in 13 receptions for 211 yards (70.3 ypg) over his last three games.

Shenault's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Laviska Shenault Jr. 41 19.0% 26 306 0 3 15.8% Marvin Jones Jr. 47 21.8% 28 343 3 6 31.6% Dan Arnold 26 - 17 204 0 2 - D.J. Chark 22 10.2% 7 154 2 1 5.3%

