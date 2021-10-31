Publish date:
Laviska Shenault Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Jacksonville vs. Seattle
Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Odds
Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Shenault's 26 receptions (on 41 targets) have netted him 306 yards (51.0 ypg).
- Shenault has been the target of 19.0% (41 total) of his team's 216 passing attempts this season.
- With three targets in the red zone this season, Shenault has been on the receiving end of 15.8% of his team's 19 red zone pass attempts.
- The Jaguars, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.5% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
0
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Seattle
- This week Shenault will face the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense (294.1 yards allowed per game).
- The Seahawks' defense is 12th in the league, giving up 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 6 outing against the Dolphins, Shenault was targeted 10 times, totaling 54 yards on six receptions.
- Shenault's 20 targets have resulted in 13 receptions for 211 yards (70.3 ypg) over his last three games.
Shenault's Jacksonville Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Laviska Shenault Jr.
41
19.0%
26
306
0
3
15.8%
Marvin Jones Jr.
47
21.8%
28
343
3
6
31.6%
Dan Arnold
26
-
17
204
0
2
-
D.J. Chark
22
10.2%
7
154
2
1
5.3%
