Leonard Fournette will have several player prop bets available when he suits up on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. NFC South rivals meet in Week 8 when Fournette and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-1) hit the field against the New Orleans Saints (4-2) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Odds

Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

The team's top rusher, Fournette, has carried the ball 93 times for 413 yards (59.0 per game), with four touchdowns.

And he has tacked on 27 catches for 222 yards (31.7 per game).

He has received 93 of his team's 165 carries this season (56.4%).

The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 65.2% of the time while running the football 34.8% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 5 Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New Orleans

Over his four career matchups against the Saints, Fournette averaged 35 rushing yards per game, 21.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Fournette, in four matchups versus the Saints, has not run for a TD.

Fournette will go up against a Saints squad that allows 80.8 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's second-ranked rush defense.

The Saints have conceded four rushing touchdowns, fourth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Bears, Fournette picked up 81 yards on 15 carries (averaging 5.4 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Over his last three outings, Fournette has taken 49 carries for 229 yards (76.3 per game) and four touchdowns.

He also has 12 catches for 98 yards (32.7 per game).

Fournette's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Leonard Fournette 93 56.4% 413 4 25 56.8% 4.4 Ronald Jones II 41 24.8% 181 1 9 20.5% 4.4 Tom Brady 13 7.9% 37 1 6 13.6% 2.8 Ke'Shawn Vaughn 5 3.0% 27 0 0 0.0% 5.4

