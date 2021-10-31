Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
Leonard Fournette Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Tampa Bay vs. New Orleans

Author:

Leonard Fournette will have several player prop bets available when he suits up on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. NFC South rivals meet in Week 8 when Fournette and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-1) hit the field against the New Orleans Saints (4-2) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • The team's top rusher, Fournette, has carried the ball 93 times for 413 yards (59.0 per game), with four touchdowns.
  • And he has tacked on 27 catches for 222 yards (31.7 per game).
  • He has received 93 of his team's 165 carries this season (56.4%).
  • The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 65.2% of the time while running the football 34.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

5

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • Over his four career matchups against the Saints, Fournette averaged 35 rushing yards per game, 21.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Fournette, in four matchups versus the Saints, has not run for a TD.
  • Fournette will go up against a Saints squad that allows 80.8 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's second-ranked rush defense.
  • The Saints have conceded four rushing touchdowns, fourth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Bears, Fournette picked up 81 yards on 15 carries (averaging 5.4 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • Over his last three outings, Fournette has taken 49 carries for 229 yards (76.3 per game) and four touchdowns.
  • He also has 12 catches for 98 yards (32.7 per game).

Fournette's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Leonard Fournette

93

56.4%

413

4

25

56.8%

4.4

Ronald Jones II

41

24.8%

181

1

9

20.5%

4.4

Tom Brady

13

7.9%

37

1

6

13.6%

2.8

Ke'Shawn Vaughn

5

3.0%

27

0

0

0.0%

5.4

