Leonard Fournette Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Tampa Bay vs. New Orleans
Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Odds
Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- The team's top rusher, Fournette, has carried the ball 93 times for 413 yards (59.0 per game), with four touchdowns.
- And he has tacked on 27 catches for 222 yards (31.7 per game).
- He has received 93 of his team's 165 carries this season (56.4%).
- The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 65.2% of the time while running the football 34.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
5
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- Over his four career matchups against the Saints, Fournette averaged 35 rushing yards per game, 21.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Fournette, in four matchups versus the Saints, has not run for a TD.
- Fournette will go up against a Saints squad that allows 80.8 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's second-ranked rush defense.
- The Saints have conceded four rushing touchdowns, fourth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Bears, Fournette picked up 81 yards on 15 carries (averaging 5.4 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- Over his last three outings, Fournette has taken 49 carries for 229 yards (76.3 per game) and four touchdowns.
- He also has 12 catches for 98 yards (32.7 per game).
Fournette's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Leonard Fournette
93
56.4%
413
4
25
56.8%
4.4
Ronald Jones II
41
24.8%
181
1
9
20.5%
4.4
Tom Brady
13
7.9%
37
1
6
13.6%
2.8
Ke'Shawn Vaughn
5
3.0%
27
0
0
0.0%
5.4
