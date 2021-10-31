The Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) are 4.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, October 31, 2021 against the New England Patriots (3-4). The over/under is 49.5 in this matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Chargers vs. Patriots

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have scored at least 49.5 points only twice this year.

New England and its opponents have combined to score more than 49.5 points in two games this season.

Sunday's over/under is 0.8 points lower than the two team's combined 50.3 points per game average.

This contest's total is 4.5 points above the 45 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Chargers and their opponents have scored an average of 50.8 points per game in 2020, 1.3 more than Sunday's total.

The 49.5 total in this game is 5.0 points higher than the 44.5 average total in Patriots games this season.

Chargers stats and trends

Against the spread, Los Angeles is 4-2-0 this season.

Los Angeles' games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in six opportunities (16.7%).

This year, the Chargers score 4.7 more points per game (24.7) than the Patriots give up (20.0).

Los Angeles is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 20.0 points.

The Chargers average 26.9 more yards per game (377.5) than the Patriots allow per outing (350.6).

When Los Angeles picks up more than 350.6 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Chargers have six giveaways this season, while the Patriots have 10 takeaways.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Los Angeles' matchup with the Patriots.

Patriots stats and trends

New England has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.

The Patriots have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

New England's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).

The Patriots put up 25.6 points per game, comparable to the 25.0 the Chargers surrender.

New England is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team puts up more than 25.0 points.

The Patriots rack up 355.0 yards per game, only 9.3 fewer than the 364.3 the Chargers give up.

When New England picks up more than 364.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This year the Patriots have turned the ball over 11 times, two more than the Chargers' takeaways (9).

Home and road insights

Los Angeles has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-1 overall there, this season.

This season, in three home games, Los Angeles has gone over the total once.

Chargers home games this season average 51.3 total points, 1.8 more than this outing's over/under (49.5).

Away from home, the Patriots have one win ATS (1-1) as 4.5-point underdogs or more.

The average total in Patriots away games this season is 41.0 points, 8.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (49.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.