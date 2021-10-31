Publish date:
Los Angeles Chargers vs. New England Patriots NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Chargers vs. Patriots
Over/under insights
- Los Angeles and its opponents have scored at least 49.5 points only twice this year.
- New England and its opponents have combined to score more than 49.5 points in two games this season.
- Sunday's over/under is 0.8 points lower than the two team's combined 50.3 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 4.5 points above the 45 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Chargers and their opponents have scored an average of 50.8 points per game in 2020, 1.3 more than Sunday's total.
- The 49.5 total in this game is 5.0 points higher than the 44.5 average total in Patriots games this season.
Chargers stats and trends
- Against the spread, Los Angeles is 4-2-0 this season.
- Los Angeles' games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in six opportunities (16.7%).
- This year, the Chargers score 4.7 more points per game (24.7) than the Patriots give up (20.0).
- Los Angeles is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 20.0 points.
- The Chargers average 26.9 more yards per game (377.5) than the Patriots allow per outing (350.6).
- When Los Angeles picks up more than 350.6 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Chargers have six giveaways this season, while the Patriots have 10 takeaways.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Los Angeles' matchup with the Patriots.
Patriots stats and trends
- New England has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.
- The Patriots have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- New England's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).
- The Patriots put up 25.6 points per game, comparable to the 25.0 the Chargers surrender.
- New England is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team puts up more than 25.0 points.
- The Patriots rack up 355.0 yards per game, only 9.3 fewer than the 364.3 the Chargers give up.
- When New England picks up more than 364.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- This year the Patriots have turned the ball over 11 times, two more than the Chargers' takeaways (9).
Home and road insights
- Los Angeles has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-1 overall there, this season.
- This season, in three home games, Los Angeles has gone over the total once.
- Chargers home games this season average 51.3 total points, 1.8 more than this outing's over/under (49.5).
- Away from home, the Patriots have one win ATS (1-1) as 4.5-point underdogs or more.
- The average total in Patriots away games this season is 41.0 points, 8.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (49.5).
Powered by Data Skrive.