Publish date:
Los Angeles Rams vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Rams vs. Texans
Over/under insights
- Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 46.5-point total in seven of nine games (77.8%) this season.
- So far this season, 42.9% of Houston's games (3/7) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 46.5.
- The two teams combine to score 43.5 points per game, 3.0 less than the total in this contest.
- The 49.9 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 3.4 more than the 46.5 over/under in this contest.
- Rams games this season feature an average total of 50.9 points, a number 4.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- In 2020, games involving the Texans have averaged a total of 44.9 points, 1.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Rams stats and trends
- Los Angeles has played seven games, with five wins against the spread.
- Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the point total four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).
- The Rams score 29.6 points per game, comparable to the 29.0 per matchup the Texans surrender.
- Los Angeles is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 29.0 points.
- The Rams rack up only 5.1 more yards per game (397.1) than the Texans give up per contest (392.0).
- When Los Angeles amasses more than 392.0 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Rams have turned the ball over seven times this season, two fewer than the Texans have forced (9).
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Los Angeles' matchup with the Texans.
Texans stats and trends
- Against the spread, Houston is 3-4-0 this season.
- The Texans have been underdogs by 16 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.
- Houston's games this season have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).
- The Texans rack up 7.0 fewer points per game (13.9) than the Rams give up (20.9).
- Houston is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team puts up more than 20.9 points.
- The Texans rack up 98.8 fewer yards per game (275.1) than the Rams give up per outing (373.9).
- This season the Texans have 11 turnovers, one fewer than the Rams have takeaways (12).
Home and road insights
- Houston has covered the spread twice at home, and is 1-2 overall there, this year.
- This season, in three home games, Houston has gone over the total twice.
- The average total in Texans home games this season is 42.5 points, 4.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (46.5).
- In away games, Los Angeles is 4-0 overall and 3-1 against the spread.
- In four road games this year, Los Angeles has hit the over once.
- This season, Rams away games average 50.2 points, 3.7 more than this outing's over/under (46.5).
Powered by Data Skrive.