The Houston Texans (1-6) are 16-point underdogs as they attempt to halt their six-game losing streak in a matchup against the Los Angeles Rams (6-1) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at NRG Stadium. This matchup has an over/under of 46.5 points.

Odds for Rams vs. Texans

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 46.5-point total in seven of nine games (77.8%) this season.

So far this season, 42.9% of Houston's games (3/7) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 46.5.

The two teams combine to score 43.5 points per game, 3.0 less than the total in this contest.

The 49.9 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 3.4 more than the 46.5 over/under in this contest.

Rams games this season feature an average total of 50.9 points, a number 4.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Texans have averaged a total of 44.9 points, 1.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles has played seven games, with five wins against the spread.

Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the point total four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Rams score 29.6 points per game, comparable to the 29.0 per matchup the Texans surrender.

Los Angeles is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 29.0 points.

The Rams rack up only 5.1 more yards per game (397.1) than the Texans give up per contest (392.0).

When Los Angeles amasses more than 392.0 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Rams have turned the ball over seven times this season, two fewer than the Texans have forced (9).

Texans stats and trends

Against the spread, Houston is 3-4-0 this season.

The Texans have been underdogs by 16 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.

Houston's games this season have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).

The Texans rack up 7.0 fewer points per game (13.9) than the Rams give up (20.9).

Houston is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team puts up more than 20.9 points.

The Texans rack up 98.8 fewer yards per game (275.1) than the Rams give up per outing (373.9).

This season the Texans have 11 turnovers, one fewer than the Rams have takeaways (12).

Home and road insights

Houston has covered the spread twice at home, and is 1-2 overall there, this year.

This season, in three home games, Houston has gone over the total twice.

The average total in Texans home games this season is 42.5 points, 4.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (46.5).

In away games, Los Angeles is 4-0 overall and 3-1 against the spread.

In four road games this year, Los Angeles has hit the over once.

This season, Rams away games average 50.2 points, 3.7 more than this outing's over/under (46.5).

