October 31, 2021
Los Angeles Rams vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Houston Texans (1-6) are 16-point underdogs as they attempt to halt their six-game losing streak in a matchup against the Los Angeles Rams (6-1) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at NRG Stadium. This matchup has an over/under of 46.5 points.

Odds for Rams vs. Texans

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 46.5-point total in seven of nine games (77.8%) this season.
  • So far this season, 42.9% of Houston's games (3/7) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 46.5.
  • The two teams combine to score 43.5 points per game, 3.0 less than the total in this contest.
  • The 49.9 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 3.4 more than the 46.5 over/under in this contest.
  • Rams games this season feature an average total of 50.9 points, a number 4.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2020, games involving the Texans have averaged a total of 44.9 points, 1.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Los Angeles has played seven games, with five wins against the spread.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the point total four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).
  • The Rams score 29.6 points per game, comparable to the 29.0 per matchup the Texans surrender.
  • Los Angeles is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 29.0 points.
  • The Rams rack up only 5.1 more yards per game (397.1) than the Texans give up per contest (392.0).
  • When Los Angeles amasses more than 392.0 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The Rams have turned the ball over seven times this season, two fewer than the Texans have forced (9).
  • Against the spread, Houston is 3-4-0 this season.
  • The Texans have been underdogs by 16 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.
  • Houston's games this season have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).
  • The Texans rack up 7.0 fewer points per game (13.9) than the Rams give up (20.9).
  • Houston is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team puts up more than 20.9 points.
  • The Texans rack up 98.8 fewer yards per game (275.1) than the Rams give up per outing (373.9).
  • This season the Texans have 11 turnovers, one fewer than the Rams have takeaways (12).

Home and road insights

  • Houston has covered the spread twice at home, and is 1-2 overall there, this year.
  • This season, in three home games, Houston has gone over the total twice.
  • The average total in Texans home games this season is 42.5 points, 4.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (46.5).
  • In away games, Los Angeles is 4-0 overall and 3-1 against the spread.
  • In four road games this year, Los Angeles has hit the over once.
  • This season, Rams away games average 50.2 points, 3.7 more than this outing's over/under (46.5).

