Two of the nation's most prolific rushing attacks meet when the No. 24 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) bring college football's 22nd-ranked rushing offense into a matchup with the Georgia State Panthers (4-4, 0-0 Sun Belt), who have the No. 15 rushing offense, on Thursday, November 4, 2021. The Ragin' Cajuns are double-digit, 10.5-point favorites. An over/under of 53 is set for the game.

Odds for Louisiana vs. Georgia State

Over/Under Insights

Louisiana has combined with its opponents to put up more than 53 points in four of eight games this season.

In 62.5% of Georgia State's games this season (5/8), the teams combined to score more than Thursday's total of 53.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.9, is 2.9 points above Thursday's over/under.

The 49.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.6 fewer than the 53 total in this contest.

Ragin' Cajuns games this season feature an average total of 58.9 points, a number 5.9 points higher than Thursday's over/under.

The 53-point total for this game is 3.8 points below the 56.8 points per game average total in Panthers games this season.

Louisiana Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Louisiana is 3-5-0 this year.

The Ragin' Cajuns have been favored by 10.5 points or more six times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Louisiana's games this year have gone over the total in one out of eight opportunities (12.5%).

This year, the Ragin' Cajuns average just 1.9 more points per game (32.0) than the Panthers allow (30.1).

Louisiana is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 30.1 points.

The Ragin' Cajuns collect 425.1 yards per game, just 2.2 more than the 422.9 the Panthers allow per contest.

Louisiana is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team piles up more than 422.9 yards.

The Ragin' Cajuns have seven giveaways this season, while the Panthers have 10 takeaways .

Georgia State Stats and Trends

Georgia State has five wins against the spread in eight games this season.

This season, the Panthers have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.

Georgia State has eclipsed the over/under in 62.5% of its opportunities this year (five times over eight games with a set point total).

The Panthers score 4.6 more points per game (23.9) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow (19.3).

Georgia State is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.3 points.

The Panthers rack up 27.1 more yards per game (387.1) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow per matchup (360.0).

When Georgia State amasses more than 360.0 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

This year the Panthers have turned the ball over 10 times, while the Ragin' Cajuns have forced 10 turnovers.

Season Stats