Publish date:
Louisiana vs. Georgia State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Louisiana vs. Georgia State
Over/Under Insights
- Louisiana has combined with its opponents to put up more than 53 points in four of eight games this season.
- In 62.5% of Georgia State's games this season (5/8), the teams combined to score more than Thursday's total of 53.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.9, is 2.9 points above Thursday's over/under.
- The 49.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.6 fewer than the 53 total in this contest.
- Ragin' Cajuns games this season feature an average total of 58.9 points, a number 5.9 points higher than Thursday's over/under.
- The 53-point total for this game is 3.8 points below the 56.8 points per game average total in Panthers games this season.
Louisiana Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Louisiana is 3-5-0 this year.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have been favored by 10.5 points or more six times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Louisiana's games this year have gone over the total in one out of eight opportunities (12.5%).
- This year, the Ragin' Cajuns average just 1.9 more points per game (32.0) than the Panthers allow (30.1).
- Louisiana is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 30.1 points.
- The Ragin' Cajuns collect 425.1 yards per game, just 2.2 more than the 422.9 the Panthers allow per contest.
- Louisiana is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team piles up more than 422.9 yards.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have seven giveaways this season, while the Panthers have 10 takeaways .
Georgia State Stats and Trends
- Georgia State has five wins against the spread in eight games this season.
- This season, the Panthers have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.
- Georgia State has eclipsed the over/under in 62.5% of its opportunities this year (five times over eight games with a set point total).
- The Panthers score 4.6 more points per game (23.9) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow (19.3).
- Georgia State is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.3 points.
- The Panthers rack up 27.1 more yards per game (387.1) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow per matchup (360.0).
- When Georgia State amasses more than 360.0 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- This year the Panthers have turned the ball over 10 times, while the Ragin' Cajuns have forced 10 turnovers.
Season Stats
|Louisiana
|Stats
|Georgia State
32.0
Avg. Points Scored
23.9
19.3
Avg. Points Allowed
30.1
425.1
Avg. Total Yards
387.1
360.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
422.9
7
Giveaways
10
10
Takeaways
10