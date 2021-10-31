Publish date:
Mac Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - New England vs. Los Angeles
Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds
Mac Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jones has thrown for 1,779 yards (254.1 ypg), completing 70.4% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
- He also has 45 rushing yards on 13 carries, averaging 6.4 yards per game.
- The Patriots, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.2% of the time while running the football 39.8% of the time.
- Jones has thrown 30 passes in the red zone this season, 46.9% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
6
2+ Pass TDs
3
1+ Rush TDs
6
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- This week Jones will face the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense (216.7 yards allowed per game).
- The Chargers' defense is eighth in the NFL, allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Jets, Jones threw for 307 yards while completing 66.7% of his passes, while throwing two touchdowns.
- Jones added 19 yards on three carries, averaging 6.3 yards per carry.
- Jones has put up 767 passing yards (255.7 ypg) on 62-of-87 with five touchdowns against two interceptions over his last three games.
Jones' New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jakobi Meyers
59
23.2%
41
390
0
4
13.3%
Kendrick Bourne
28
11.0%
22
350
2
1
3.3%
Nelson Agholor
36
14.2%
19
275
2
5
16.7%
