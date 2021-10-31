Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
Mac Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - New England vs. Los Angeles

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Mac Jones before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. Jones and the New England Patriots (3-4) square off against the Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) in Week 8 at SoFi Stadium.

Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jones has thrown for 1,779 yards (254.1 ypg), completing 70.4% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
  • He also has 45 rushing yards on 13 carries, averaging 6.4 yards per game.
  • The Patriots, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.2% of the time while running the football 39.8% of the time.
  • Jones has thrown 30 passes in the red zone this season, 46.9% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

6

2+ Pass TDs

3

1+ Rush TDs

6

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • This week Jones will face the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense (216.7 yards allowed per game).
  • The Chargers' defense is eighth in the NFL, allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Jets, Jones threw for 307 yards while completing 66.7% of his passes, while throwing two touchdowns.
  • Jones added 19 yards on three carries, averaging 6.3 yards per carry.
  • Jones has put up 767 passing yards (255.7 ypg) on 62-of-87 with five touchdowns against two interceptions over his last three games.

Jones' New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jakobi Meyers

59

23.2%

41

390

0

4

13.3%

Kendrick Bourne

28

11.0%

22

350

2

1

3.3%

Nelson Agholor

36

14.2%

19

275

2

5

16.7%

