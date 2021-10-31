There will be player prop betting options available for Mac Jones before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. Jones and the New England Patriots (3-4) square off against the Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) in Week 8 at SoFi Stadium.

Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds

Mac Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones has thrown for 1,779 yards (254.1 ypg), completing 70.4% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.

He also has 45 rushing yards on 13 carries, averaging 6.4 yards per game.

The Patriots, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.2% of the time while running the football 39.8% of the time.

Jones has thrown 30 passes in the red zone this season, 46.9% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 6 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 6

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

This week Jones will face the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense (216.7 yards allowed per game).

The Chargers' defense is eighth in the NFL, allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Jets, Jones threw for 307 yards while completing 66.7% of his passes, while throwing two touchdowns.

Jones added 19 yards on three carries, averaging 6.3 yards per carry.

Jones has put up 767 passing yards (255.7 ypg) on 62-of-87 with five touchdowns against two interceptions over his last three games.

Jones' New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jakobi Meyers 59 23.2% 41 390 0 4 13.3% Kendrick Bourne 28 11.0% 22 350 2 1 3.3% Nelson Agholor 36 14.2% 19 275 2 5 16.7%

