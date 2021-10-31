Before Marquez Callaway hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. NFC South rivals hit the field in Week 8 when Callaway and the New Orleans Saints (4-2) meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-1) at Caesars Superdome.

Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Odds

Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Callaway's 254 receiving yards (42.3 per game) lead the Saints. He has 16 catches on 28 targets with three touchdowns.

Callaway has been the target of 18.1% (28 total) of his team's 155 passing attempts this season.

Callaway has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 19.0% of his team's 21 red zone pass attempts.

The Saints have called a pass in 45.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 54.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Callaway has averaged 3.7 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Buccaneers, 38.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Callaway, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The Buccaneers are conceding 277.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.

With 14 passing TDs conceded this year, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 22nd in the league.

Recent Performances

Callaway put together a 32-yard performance against the Seahawks last week on three catches while being targeted seven times.

Callaway has 191 receiving yards on nine catches (17 targets) with two touchdowns in his last three games, averaging 63.7 yards per game.

Callaway's New Orleans Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquez Callaway 28 18.1% 16 254 3 4 19.0% Alvin Kamara 33 21.3% 25 241 4 5 23.8% Deonte Harris 16 10.3% 12 236 2 0 0.0% Adam Trautman 13 8.4% 9 100 0 2 9.5%

