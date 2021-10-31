Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
Marquez Callaway Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay

Before Marquez Callaway hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. NFC South rivals hit the field in Week 8 when Callaway and the New Orleans Saints (4-2) meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-1) at Caesars Superdome.

Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Callaway's 254 receiving yards (42.3 per game) lead the Saints. He has 16 catches on 28 targets with three touchdowns.
  • Callaway has been the target of 18.1% (28 total) of his team's 155 passing attempts this season.
  • Callaway has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 19.0% of his team's 21 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Saints have called a pass in 45.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 54.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • Callaway has averaged 3.7 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Buccaneers, 38.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Callaway, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • The Buccaneers are conceding 277.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.
  • With 14 passing TDs conceded this year, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 22nd in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Callaway put together a 32-yard performance against the Seahawks last week on three catches while being targeted seven times.
  • Callaway has 191 receiving yards on nine catches (17 targets) with two touchdowns in his last three games, averaging 63.7 yards per game.

Callaway's New Orleans Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marquez Callaway

28

18.1%

16

254

3

4

19.0%

Alvin Kamara

33

21.3%

25

241

4

5

23.8%

Deonte Harris

16

10.3%

12

236

2

0

0.0%

Adam Trautman

13

8.4%

9

100

0

2

9.5%

