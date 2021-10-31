Publish date:
Marquez Callaway Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay
Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Odds
Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Callaway's 254 receiving yards (42.3 per game) lead the Saints. He has 16 catches on 28 targets with three touchdowns.
- Callaway has been the target of 18.1% (28 total) of his team's 155 passing attempts this season.
- Callaway has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 19.0% of his team's 21 red zone pass attempts.
- The Saints have called a pass in 45.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 54.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- Callaway has averaged 3.7 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Buccaneers, 38.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Callaway, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- The Buccaneers are conceding 277.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.
- With 14 passing TDs conceded this year, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 22nd in the league.
Recent Performances
- Callaway put together a 32-yard performance against the Seahawks last week on three catches while being targeted seven times.
- Callaway has 191 receiving yards on nine catches (17 targets) with two touchdowns in his last three games, averaging 63.7 yards per game.
Callaway's New Orleans Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marquez Callaway
28
18.1%
16
254
3
4
19.0%
Alvin Kamara
33
21.3%
25
241
4
5
23.8%
Deonte Harris
16
10.3%
12
236
2
0
0.0%
Adam Trautman
13
8.4%
9
100
0
2
9.5%
